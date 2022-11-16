Honoring Veterans

ANDY SHUPE NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Jay Stout of Prairie Grove, a veteran of the U.S. Army and the National Guard in Florida and Arkansas, speaks Friday, Nov. 11, about his service in the military during a Veterans Day observance at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The inaugural event featured music from the Prairie Grove High School Jazz Band and Choir as well as speakers and food.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Staff Sgt. Craig Williams with the U.S. Army stands with his wife, Erica, following the Veterans Day program Friday at Prairie Grove Junior High. Williams' daughter, Clara, planned the program as a project for her EAST class. Williams has served in the Army for six years.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Band director Michael Ferguson leads the Prairie Grove Junior High Band in the National Anthem during the Veterans Day program Friday in the school gym. Students invited their family members who are veterans and active military to attend the program on their behalf.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER U.S. Army veteran Kim Hubbard places his hand over his heart during the playing of the National Anthem at the Veterans Day Program at Prairie Grove Junior High on Nov. 11. Hubbard reminded those at the assembly that Veterans Day is dedicated to "the cause of world peace." Hubbard joined the U.S. Army in 1972 and served for three years, including a stint with an air artillery unit in Germany. After active duty, he joined the Arkansas Army National Guard, retiring in 2012.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Brendon Jackson, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, who is a full-time firefighter with Prairie Grove Fire Department, was one of the featured speakers for the Veterans Day program at Prairie Grove Junior High School on Friday, Nov. 11. Jackson talked about discipline, respect and service to the country and how that has carried over into his life and how it is important for others.

