In Need Of Children’s Clothes

November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sandi Hart of Fayetteville organizes baby clothes at UpStart Thrift Store in Farmington. The thrift store at 235 E. Main St., is in need of children's clothes. The children's area usually is packed with clothes, Hart said. Donations can be dropped off during store hours or left in a donation box outside the store. The thrift store is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from sales will be used to benefit small businesses in Washington County.

