In Remembrance

COURTESY PHOTO Zoey Grothaus, left, and Levi Frost, both members of the National Junior Honor Society at Prairie Grove Junior High, help the PG American Legion Auxiliary with placing flags at Prairie Grove Cemetery ahead of Veterans Day. The Auxiliary also will be placing flags Dec. 17 for Wreaths Across America.

COURTESY PHOTO Kylee Lovett, left, and Macie Stewart, eighth graders at Prairie Grove Junior High, place American flags at Prairie Grove Cemetery in observance of Veterans Day. The students are members of the National Junior Honor Society, which helped the Prairie Grove American Legion Auxiliary with the flags.

