Lady Cobras Oust PG

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove held onto high optimism going into a first-round Class 4A state volleyball tournament match against Fountain Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Brookland.

Sophomore Emma Kate Vertz held a dream of making a state tournament run, "Hopefully get to the state finals. We'll see how we do," she said.

The teams had met once previously with Fountain Lake winning in two sets (25-21, 25-23) during a tournament on Oct. 8. Prairie Grove went into the state tournament as an underdog, a team not on everybody's radar, with a chance to sneak up on opponents if they could get past the first-round.

"Everyone loves an underdog and I'm fine being in that position. Our girls are gritty and they work hard and I'm looking forward to making a run at it," said Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic.

However, the Lady Tigers couldn't maintain momentum from a first set win and lost to Fountain Lake in four sets (23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20) on Tuesday, Oct. 25 as Fountain Lake shook off first-set errors and won three sets in a row to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament.

After losing the first set 25-23, Fountain Lake quickly turned things around and bounced back with a 25-16 second-set victory.

"First set we had a lot of errors," Fountain Lake head coach Tina Moore said. "Lot of unforced errors. I told them if you'll just settle in and hit clean then I think we can come out on top. They cleaned that up in the last three sets and obviously it made a big difference."

The Lady Cobras closed out the 3-1 victory with 25-20 wins in both the third and fourth sets.

Going into the game, Moore predicted the contest might be scrappy, and it lived up to her billing.

"It was (scrappy)," she said. "Both teams don't just have dynamic power hitters. So both sides played a good, scrappy defensive game and kept the ball in play. Like I said, the team that made the most errors is probably going to be the team that went home. Once we cleaned up our mistakes, then they started making some. It was pretty consistent with that back and forth. You know whoever did that run. Cleaning up errors made the difference in the game."

Moore highlighted three players who really played well for the Lady Cobras, Faith Jones (15 kills 15 digs), senior Allie James and Eden East (16 digs, and 17 service points).

Moore said Jones "definitely was very solid," didn't make a lot of errors and kept the ball in the play as a pretty steady hand.

James, playing middle, had one of the best games she has had all season according to Moore.

"Just being a big tall body in the middle and putting the ball over and in play. She had a super good game today also." Moore said.

Eden East stood out defensively for Moore's squad.

"Eden East played great defensively," Moore said. "She served pretty solid. So she had a really nice game. And I think all of them had a good game, but those three stood out for sure in today's match."

Fountain Lake advanced to take on Jonesboro Westside in the Wednesday, Oct. 26 quarterfinals.

With a number of Vertz' classmates garnering considerable playing time, the sophomore class looks strong for the future of Prairie Grove volleyball.

"It's really good, it's been fun, I love all the girls," Vertz said.

Vertz enjoyed competing for Biocic, saying, "She's great, she's super fun, she brings the best environment and she's a great coach. I love having her [as head coach]."

Krishnan Collins, of the Hot Springs Sentinel Record, contributed to this report.