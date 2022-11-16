Lady Tigers Place Third At District

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Pea Ridge beat Prairie Grove 3-1 on Sept. 27, but the Lady Tigers never forgot they dismantled the Lady Blackhawks, 25-11, in the first set of that match.

Playing at home in Tiger Arena, the Lady Tigers flipped that script on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the 4A-1 District volleyball consolation match with Prairie Grove defeating Pea Ridge in four sets, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 30-28.

"We showed a little bit of our youth when we played them the first time, because we beat them pretty handily the first set, 25-11, and then we let them come back and beat us the next three [sets], 25-20, 25-22, and then 29-27. I think we have grown a lot since that last competition. I was proud and thankful that we were able to display that growth tonight," said Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic.

The Lady Tigers bounced back after dropping a 3-1 loss to eventual Class 4A State Runner-up Shiloh Christian in the district semifinals.

"Yes, we lost to Shiloh, but we are the only team in conference that has actually taken a set from Shiloh this year and that was in the semifinals. I was really proud of the girls for that. It proved to us that we can do it. They're ability to bounce back tonight and stay focused and get it done, especially after playing Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night, I was really proud of them and their focus," Biocic said.

The first set started off as a battle with ties at 4-4 and 5-5 and Pea Ridge stayed within 11-10 before Prairie Grove began to assert itself. Sophomore Emma Kate Vertz's impact showed up in every statistical category. She had 6 aces, 12 kills, 20 assists and 24 digs.

"She almost had a quadruple double. If she'd had four more aces she would have had a quadruple double," Biocic said.

Vertz' ace gave the Lady Tigers a 16-11 advantage, prompting a Pea Ridge time-out. The Lady Tigers continued their 9-1 run with Vertz scoring off a dink, then adding another ace to make it 20-12.

Sydney Spears (13 kills, 5 blocks) ended the run by getting a kill for Pea Ridge and Pea Ridge junior Olivia Labriola added a kill to make it 22-16, but the Lady Blackhawks couldn't overcome the deficit and Prairie Grove took the first set, 25-17.

The second set was nip and tuck.

Pea Ridge got contributions throughout the match from Kasey Goldberg (17 kills), Kayla Madsen (2 kills, 2 blocks), Kayleigh Mathis (5 kills, 3 blocks), Maddie Peterson (2 aces), and Leah Telgemeier (3 aces, 7 kills, 1 block).

Prairie Grove countered with multiple players in the lineup.

Junior Elli Gerbholz came through in a big way, serving 5 aces for the Lady Tigers and added three back row attacks.

Sophomore Ashtyn Burton made herself a strong presence on the front line by smashing 9 kills to go with 4 blocks. Senior Kenleigh Elder pounded out 6 kills. Senior Kendall Pickett scrambled on defense to account for 21 digs. Sophomore Asyln Tag consistently found the hitters with 22 assists.

"We played really good as a team so I didn't feel too much pressure," Vertz said.

Even when Pea Ridge served for game-point twice, the Lady Tigers held fast.

"I was confident in our team," Vertz said.

Vertz contributed in several categories, yet she's quick to point out she couldn't do it without the team.

"Really good, we're playing really well so that's been good," Vertz said. "It's been good. We had a big student section and that' s helped a lot."

Biocic mentioned several individual efforts she was pleased with against Pea Ridge.

"Kendall Pickett, my libero, she played really good tonight. We watched game film and had a big scouting report on Pea Ridge and she did everything and moved to every spot that we knew that Pea Ridge was going to throw at us. She was very, very coachable tonight, and Emma Kate Vertz played really, really well. She did great setting, running our offense. She did great in our offense, hitting, and Elli Gerbholz , she went on a huge serving run for us and that's what really gave us the momentum to close out the match," Biocic said.

"She got a couple of kills in back-row attacks. She doesn't play with fear, which is what I like. She plays hard and she plays to win," Biocic said.

Biocic said the Lady Tigers really enjoyed hosting this year, and thinks the girls felt really comfortable playing at home.

"I'm really thankful that they got to enjoy that experience of hosting, because you know, with 10 teams in our conference, we might not host again for another 10 years," Biocic said. "I'm very proud of all the help we've received from parents, from teachers, faculty, members of the community, my junior high girls, my seventh grade girls. We had [everybody chipping in]. It was a full force effort to put on this tournament. I'm very thankful for the help that we got with it."

The district third place pitted the Lady Tigers against Fountain Lake in the Class 4A State tournament.

Prairie Gove defeated Clarksville in three straight sets on Tuesday, Oct. 4, by scores of 25-12, 25-9, and 25-13.

Vertz served a trio of aces while contributing 8 kills, 8 digs and 17 assists. Burton had 4 blocks and 4 kills, Havyn Huber led the Lady Tigers in kills with nine. Tag topped the team in digs with 15 and dished out 14 assists.