Lincoln Closes Community Building For Safety Reasons

LINCOLN - A plan to restore the former 1930s American Legion Building on the Lincoln Square has now been scrapped because of major structural problems with the facility.

Lincoln Mayor Doug Hutchens said the city has been monitoring cracks in the walls for some time and then, after the Arkansas Apple Festival, noticed the condition of the building had substantially declined.

"It's been patched and patched and patched," Hutchens said last week. "There's not really a method to repair it without completely demolishing it and building it back."

Hutchens said he's looked at the building and had others inspect the building, including the fire chief, building inspector and a structural engineer. The engineer's report detailed structural concerns and had the following statement: "We have very little confidence in the continued structual integrity without repairs which could be significant."

The city has closed the building and blocked off around the structure for safety reasons. The square itself remains open for use by the public.

The agenda for the city council's Nov. 15 meeting included an ordinance to declare the community building a public hazard.

Hutchens said the south and southwest walls are not stable. The east wall has a 3 1/2-inch crack in it and someone standing in the kitchen can see the outside light shining through the crack. The building has failures in the rafters and old repairs are now failing, he said.

"One wall is bulging out and whole sections are buckling out," he said, noting, "It got a lot worse quicker than we thought it would."

Instead, Hutchens said he now will propose a new plan to the city council to demolish the community building and replace it with a new structure.

The city will pay off its library bond issue in the spring, about six years earlier than anticipated. When the debt is retired, the 5/8-cent sales tax being collected for the library bond issue will have to be renewed or it will drop off.

Hutchens said he will recommend the council call a special election in the spring to ask voters to renew the 5/8-cent sales tax to rebuild the interior of the square and to construct a new community building.

Only just a few months ago, Hutchens and Jim Lewis, president of Friends of Lincoln, a nonprofit group involved in activities to promote the city, were talking about efforts to restore the community building.

Both men, in separate interviews, discussed the beginning of the efforts for a restoration project. Each was was enthusiastic about the "unique charm" that the native stone and wooden structure represents to so many generations of Lincoln area residents.

"We have heard from so many who talk about the dances and good times that went on in that building," said Lewis. "I can hear excitement and passion in those people's stories of events as they fondly recall were held 40, 50, 60 years ago."

He added, "How exciting it was to come to town on a Friday or Saturday night and see through those beautiful windows locals dancing and having fun on grand occasions inside that building."

The 1934 structure had large, almost floor to ceiling windows across the front of the building, high ceilings inside and a shiny wooden dance floor, said Lewis, reflecting back on stories told to him. At the time, Lewis said his organization hoped to recapture "memories of yesteryear" by rehabilitating and restoring the building on the Square.

For Hutchens, the work done on restoring and rehabbing the 1934 era American Legion Hall into a community building, only says great things about how Lincoln is on the rise – not dwelling in the past.

"We have seen significant growth in Lincoln since I have been on the (city) council and seen our one-cent capital sales tax collections rise from $12,000 to $13,00 a month to over $36,000 a month in 2022. That's a strong sign of growth in the Lincoln economy," Hutchens said.

The plan had been to hopefully have the building approved for both the state and National Register of Historic Places. Lincoln City Council passed a resoution June 21 expressing its support to seek state and national historic status and explore grant opportunities for the restoration.

However, after looking at the application for historic status, Hutchens said the city found it would not be able to meet some of the requirements.

As an example, the original massive window fixtures are gone today, covered by sheets of painted plywood. Hutchens said for historic status the city would have to have the original windows but it does not have those.

Other modifications to the building also would hurt the city's success to have it named a historic building, he added. Gone are other features, an old six-foot well and water cistern, because of the addition of a kitchen and bathrooms in the rear of the building.

Lewis said he knows how much the community loves and values the Square and the community building and the charm they give to Lincoln.

Keeping the charm and feel of community in Lincoln isn't lost on Hutchens.

From a perspective of mayor, Hutchens said, a vibrant and active downtown square that includes the new public library, retail stores and other businesses, the Senior Center and the new American Legion building nearby are important to the city.

"I know no matter how long you have been away from the area, once you turn off the 62 Highway and come into the square, I've had people tell me that it feels like home and it does for me, even today," Hutchens said.