Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Jeremy Thompson, 35, of Springdale, was arrested November 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cody Kruse, 20, of West Fork, was arrested November 8 in connection with DWI, minor in possession of alcohol.

Aaron Rhodes, 27, of Lincoln, was cited November 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Anthony Swinded, 32, of Prairie Grove, was cited November 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Emily Cain, 49, of West Fork, was cited November 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Lowery, 41, of Fayetteville, was cited November 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

L. Darryl Harris, 52, of West Fork, was cited November 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 15-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited November 8 in connection with terroristic threatening.

Lloyd Diebold, 59, of Prairie Grove, was arrested November 9 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license for DWI.

Lyndall Golden, 58, of West Fork, was arrested November 8 in connection with theft of property, criminal trespass.