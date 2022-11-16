Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE
Jeremy Thompson, 35, of Springdale, was arrested November 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Cody Kruse, 20, of West Fork, was arrested November 8 in connection with DWI, minor in possession of alcohol.
Aaron Rhodes, 27, of Lincoln, was cited November 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Anthony Swinded, 32, of Prairie Grove, was cited November 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.
Emily Cain, 49, of West Fork, was cited November 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Joshua Lowery, 41, of Fayetteville, was cited November 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.
L. Darryl Harris, 52, of West Fork, was cited November 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.
A 15-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited November 8 in connection with terroristic threatening.
Lloyd Diebold, 59, of Prairie Grove, was arrested November 9 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license for DWI.
Lyndall Golden, 58, of West Fork, was arrested November 8 in connection with theft of property, criminal trespass.