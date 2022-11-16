Reading For Fun (and a prize)

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Carson Womack, 11, of Farmington, selects a Barnes and Noble gift card as his prize from the gift cart at Farmington Public Library. The library is sponsoring, "Fall in Love with Reading" through Nov. 30. Patrons can turn in a bookmark for every book they've read for a chance to win prizes donated by Friends of the Farmington Library.

