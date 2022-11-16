Run-Off Election Set For Farmington Mayor’s Race

FARMINGTON -- Voters in Prairie Grove and Lincoln elected their mayors in the Nov. 8 General Election, but Farmington voters will have to decide on their mayor in a Dec. 6 runoff election.

Lincoln Mayor Doug Hutchens was unopposed for re-election to another four-year term and still had 451 people cast votes for him.

Prairie Grove police Lt. David Faulk also was uncontested for a four-year term as mayor of Prairie Grove. He received 2,091 votes. Prairie Grove Mayor Sonny Hudson did not run for re-election.

The Farmington mayoral race had three candidates, an incumbent and two challengers, but none received more than 50% of the votes.

Jennifer Price, executive director of Washington County Election Commission, said state law says that if more than two candidates are running for a municipal office, a candidate has to receive at least one vote over 50% of the total votes to be declared the winner. Or, she said, if a candidate receives 40% of the vote and beats the next closest candidate by 20%, then the top candidate is declared the winner.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn, who received 1,372 votes or 49.71%, will be in a runoff election against city council member Diane Bryant, who received 867 votes, or 31.41%. The third candidate, Jerrod Fraley, received 521 votes, or 18.88%.

According to unofficial results released by the Election Commission, 2,760 people cast a vote for the Farmington mayor's race with 155 undervotes. This means 155 people voted using a Farmington ballot but did not cast a vote for mayor.

Price said the commission did not see a reason to have a recount for the Farmington mayor's race.

"From what we've seen, there isn't anything to indicate there are votes out there or votes were not counted correctly," Price said the day after the election. "Everything matched up. For us, we don't see any things that would cause us to question the results of that election."

Penn, running for re-election for another four-year term, last week said he was disappointed that he didn't receive more than 50% of the votes.

It's just the democratic process," Penn said. "Anytime you have a three-person race, it's hard to get a majority."

Penn noted many times voters do not participate in a runoff election with just one race on the ballot and said he wanted to encourage people to get out and vote on Dec. 6.

"I'm going to let people know who supported me before that I'm in a runoff and I appreciate them coming out and voting," Penn said.

He said he may update his banners and signs for the runoff but with a short turnaround and the Thanksgiving holiday, there's not much else he could do to campaign for the runoff election.

Bryant said she appreciated everyone's support and that she hopes she will be successful in the runoff.

"I encourage people to get out and vote. A lot of times people don't get out and vote for small elections like that. But hopefully, they will get out and make a decision that's right for the community," Bryant said.

Bryant said she will probably pull in her signs for now and then put them out again right before the election.

For other Farmington races, city council member Linda Bell defeated fellow council member Shelly Parsley for Ward 3, Position 2. Bell received 1,233 votes (51.98%) to 1,139 votes (48.02%) for Parsley.

Kara Gardenhire, who is principal of Williams Elementary School in Farmington, received 1,403 votes (56.55%) for Ward 4, Position 2 to defeat former Farmington School Board member Jeff Oxford, 1,078 votes (43.45%).

Lincoln only had one contested race on the ballot with Jerred Birkes challenging city council member Terry Bryson for Ward 2, Position 1. Birkes won the election, with 288 votes (58.54%) to Bryson's 204 votes (41.46%).

The election commission will certify the results of the General Election at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18. Price said the Farmington mayor's race will not be certified until after the runoff election.

The following candidates were uncontested and were elected:

• Farmington - Jay Moore, city attorney; Kelly Penn, city clerk; Hunter Carnahan, Ward 1, Position 2; Bobby Morgan, Ward 2, Position 2.

• Lincoln - Doug Hutchens, mayor; Doug Moore, Ward 1, Position 1; Claire Bailey, Ward 1, Position 2; Abegail Birkes, Ward 2, Position 2; Mary West, Ward 3, Position 2; John Wood, Ward 4, Position 2.

No one filed for Ward 3, Position 1 (held by Billy Rusher) and Ward 4, Position 1 (held by David McBride). According to state law, the current elected official would continue to serve in a position if no one files to run for it in the General Election.

• Prairie Grove - David Faulk, mayor; Chris Powell, Ward 1, Position 1; Robert Cunningham, Ward 2, Position 1; Doug Stumbaugh, Ward 3, Position 1; Paula Ditmars, Ward 4, Position 1.

