Veterans Honored For Preserving Voting Privileges

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/ Farmington High School commemorated 10 years of holding a Veteran's Day Assembly on Friday with featured speaker Blake Abrecht, Class of 2010, addressing the gathering. Abrecht served in the Air Force. High school principal Jon Purifoy (right) initiated the annual event 10 years ago.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/ Farmington High School and U.S. Air Force Academy graduate Blake Abrecht speaks during the high school's tenth annual Veteran's Day Assembly on Friday at Cardinal Arena. Abrecht served in the Air Force eight years.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Several veterans and their families attended Farmington High School's tenth annual Veteran's Day Assembly Friday at Cardinal Arena.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington High Band performs Battle Hymn of the Republic during the Farmington High School Veterans Day Assembly on Friday at Cardinal Arena. The band also played Taps to conclude the event.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/ Farmington 2010 graduate and U.S. Air Force veteran Blake Abrecht served as the featured speaker at the Veteran's Day assembly held Friday at Cardinal Arena.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington High School's Crimson Select Ensemble sings The Star Spangled Banner during the 2022 Veterans Day Assembly Friday at Cardinal Arena. The ensemble also sang America the Beautiful.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington High School assistant principal Clayton Williams thanked veterans, active military, their families, students, staff and those present for their attendance at the school's tenth annual Veteran's Day Assembly held Friday at Cardinal Arena.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/ Farmington 2010 graduate and U.S. Air Force veteran Blake Abrecht served as the featured speaker at the Veteran's Day assembly held Friday at Cardinal Arena.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington High School’s Crimson Select Ensemble sings America the Beautiful during the 2022 Veterans Day Assembly Friday at Cardinal Arena. The ensemble also sang The Star Spangled Banner.





