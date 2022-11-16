WCEL Obituaries for Nov. 16, 2022

Flag: Burkett

Photo: Burkett, Happy, Bynum, Reed, Allison

John Sheridan Allison

John Sheridan Allison, age 66, a lifetime resident of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Ark. He was born February 23, 1956, in Prairie Grove, Ark., the son of John Clinton (J.C.) and Kathleen (Bartholomew) Allison.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.C. Allison; one son, Jonathan Scott Allison Sr.; grandparents, Wallace and Edna Bartholomew, and Randall Parks Allison.

Survivors include his life companion, Sherri Kelley; sons, Joshua Sheridan Allison and Jonathan Kelley (Melanie); grandchildren, Jasmine Allison, Emma Grace Kelley, Jonathan Allison; his mother, Kathleen Allison Cates (Gene); brother, Mark Allison; sister, Debbie Brummett; numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends.

A funeral service was held Monday, November 14, 2022, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Eva Pauline Barker

Eva Pauline Barker (nee Chaffin) left us at the age of 80 peacefully from her home in Farmington, Ark., on November 2, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Barker, with whom she shared 44 blissful years; and her daughter, Debbie Gambill; stepson; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Pauline was born in 1942 in Crum, W. Va., to Carlos Carter Chaffin and Anna Mae Chaffin (nee Fluty). She traveled the U.S. and world as a young woman, experiencing life from Morocco to Roswell. Pauline strove endlessly to support two young daughters as a single mom in a time when little support existed for mothers in the workforce. She met the love of her life, Terry Barker, in 1978, while living in Dayton, Ohio. They married in 1980, forming a beautiful blended family with Pauline's daughters and Terry's son, Ryan. While living in Dayton, Pauline worked for 20 years as an independent carrier for Dayton Daily News, lifting and delivering 1,000+ pounds of newspapers each night. She was 4'11" and 100 lbs., but to know her was to see her 10 feet tall. Whether Pauline was on a riverboat, at a big time wrestling event, In the French Quarter or a guest at a country club, she always shined. Her years of work shined. Her individuality, diligence and dignity all shined, radiating through her movements and her smile. Eva Pauline Barker will be laid to rest in the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Pauline will be privately honored by her family in multiple private life celebrations.

Gerald ¨Jerry¨ R. Burkett

Gerald ¨Jerry¨ R. Burkett, age 80, a native of Hutchinson, Kansas, but who dearly loved Northwest Arkansas and whose roots went back several generations in the region, died Nov. 2, 2022, while recovering from bypass surgery at Washington Regional Hospital. He was 80 years old.

A loving man with a strong sense of honor and integrity, he was loved and respected not only by his family but by coworkers, friends, and acquaintances. He married twice in life, first to Jerry S. Watts in 1964, who bore his only child, Eric S. Burkett, and to whom he remained devoted, and again, in 2004, to Karen Sue Haswell, whom he loved and with whom he shared the last 18 years of his life. His first wife died in 2000.

A veteran, the military was the focus of much of his life, from the time he joined the army at 17 in 1959 until his first retirement in 1968 after serving in Germany, and where he lived with Jerry in Gelnhausen, Hesse. Shortly after the birth of his son in 1966, he and Jerry moved to California. In 1977, he and Jerry purchased Gerald´s mother´s small farm outside Farmington and he lived there the rest of his life. Shortly after returning to Arkansas, he joined the Arkansas National Guard. In 1990, his unit was called up to fight in Iraq for the first Gulf War. A staff sergeant, and the team chief of the 2/142nd Field Artillery Battalion´s meteorological unit, he told family members he and his team frequently found themselves miles ahead of the front line, collecting numerous surrendering Iraqi soldiers along the way. When the ceasefire was finally called in 1991, he was only 100 kilometers from Baghdad. Gerald finally retired from the military for good in 2002. He received several commendations for his service.

Although he retired from work at age 65, he was no man to sit idly and he spent the last 10 years driving a school bus for Fayetteville Public Schools.

Gerald was preceded in death by his first wife, Jerry, and his mother and father, Alene and Robert Burkett; and by his siblings, Sue Miller, Bobby Burkett, and Fran Walkington.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; his son, Eric; his stepchildren, Jimmy Beeson and Dora Odom; his sister Jeanie Ward; his niece Alene Walkington, and numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to your favorite veterans´ services charity, or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

Ricky Dwayne Bynum

Ricky Dwayne Bynum, age 48, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born April 13, 1974, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Lonnie Andrew and Lydia (Main) Bynum.

Ricky had the biggest shoulders to cry on, the strongest arms to hug and the biggest heart to love. He had a smile that could make anyone feel special. He was a kid at heart who was always up to something. He was a good friend who always had an ear to listen and a hug to give. He was a father, a grandpa, a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and four uncles.

Survivors include five children, Samantha Phillips, Sasha Bynum, Quinton Phillips, Ricky Bynum Jr., and Dalton Bynum; his ex-wife and forever friend, Brooke Bynum; his mother, Lydia Hankins; his father, Lonnie Bynum; step mom, Jeana; one sister, Crystal Pennington and her husband Jimmy; one half sister, Jake Bynum; one half brother, Hayden Bynum; one step sister, Tisha Martin and her husband Tilden; step brother, T.J. Hinkle and his wife Selina; one grandson, Oliver Kinslow; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Sharp Cemetery.

Sylvaleen Happy

Sylvaleen Happy, age 81, a resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away November 7, 2022. She was born April 14, 1941, in Prairie Grove, Ark. to Carthel and Faye Long.

Sylvaleen enjoyed gardening, cooking and loving on her dog (Fred). She loved spending time with family and always gave the greatest advice. Sylvaleen will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Arthur Happy; two sons, Richard and Gary Morrow; son-in-law, Kenneth Gutierrez, and her beloved dog, Fred.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Gutierrez of Siloam Springs; step-son, John Happy and his wife Katie of Prairie Grove; step-daughter, Mandy Finklea and her husband Todd of Prairie Grove; one sister, Brenda Marshall and her husband Rick of Pea Ridge; one brother, Darryl Long and his wife Trecia of Cincinnati, Arkansas; one brother, Jackie Long and his wife Carolyn of Muskogee, Oklahoma; two grandsons, Carl Morrow and David Gutierrez; six granddaughters, Nichole Gutierrez, Samantha Gutierrez, April Morrow, Kimberly Johnson, Faith Finklea, Makenzie Autrey and nine great-grand children.

Funeral service was held Monday, November 14, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home of Rogers.

Charlene Kay Reed

Charlene Kay Reed, 52, a resident of Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Fayetteville. She was born April 13, 1970, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Donald Bruce and Martha Jane (Catlet) Evans.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Stephen Reed; two daughters, Melissa Cooper and husband William and Alice Reed; one son, Charles Jackson; two brothers, Gerald Evans and Dean Evans; three grandchildren, Myra Cooper, Elizabeth Cooper and Kenneth Cooper.

A memorial service was held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove.

