What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Thanksgiving Feast To Go

Farmington United Methodist Church will have its annual Thanksgiving Feast To Go on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Register online at www.farmingtonumc.net. The meal is a drive-through pick up service. For questions, call 479-530-6412.

Dec. 3 Holiday events

The following holiday events will be going on in Farmington on Saturday, Dec. 3.

• Cardinal Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the junior high school on Main Street.

• Holiday Market, starts at 4 p.m. next to Farmington Public Library.

• Farmington Christmas Parade, lineup at 6 p.m., parade starts at 7 p.m.

'Clue' On Stage

Farmington High School and its drama department will represent the play, "Clue," based on the movie at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets can be purchased at the door at the Performing Arts Center and are $10 for adults, $5 for students.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Cocoa Crawl

PG Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Prairie Grove Cocoa Crawl, 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. Visitors are invited to grab a mug and spend an evening in downtown Prairie Grove and sample different hot chocolates. Mugs are limited and will be available for sale the day of the event.