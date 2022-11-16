Wolves Run Into Record-Setting QB

LINCOLN -- For the second straight week Lincoln wound up on the wrong end of a record-setting performance by an opponent and suffered a lopsided football loss.

In week 10, the Wolves allowed the most points in school history in a 77-20 loss at Elkins. In their playoff excursion to Pocahontas Friday, Pocahontas Redskin quarterback Connor Baker set a new state record for rushing touchdowns that stood for 22 years and the Redskins beat Lincoln, 56-14.

Baker said in an interview with Soncom Media posted online that going into the game the focus couldn't be on getting the record. He said the offense needed to come out hot and execute in both phases, running and passing, and play sound defense.

"It means a lot, but at the same time I would not have made it to this point without all my linemen and our receivers blocking for me, helping me," Baker said.

Baker (6-0, 198 pounds) set a new state record for most rushing touchdowns in a career with a 34-yard keeper on the first play of the second quarter. After faking a handoff, Baker started left, crossed the line of scrimmage, cut sharply back to his right. He showed his speed by running through the heart of Lincoln's defense before breaking a tackle and getting outside the right hash on his way to the end zone.

That score became the 98th rushing touchdown of Baker's career. He was moved up to varsity midway through his freshman season and has played regularly for the Redskins since about game six of his freshman season. Baker ran in a 2-point conversion to up the Redskins' lead to 20-0.

Pocahontas' other big back, Reagan Womack, a 6-2, 220-pound junior, scored the first touchdown for Pocahontas but the extra point attempt failed as the Redskins grabbed an early 6-0 lead.

Baker entered the game, two touchdowns short of setting a new state record, and scored his 97th rushing touchdown on a 4-yard run to put Pocahontas up 12-0 with 34 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Redskins got the ball back on an interception, setting up Baker's record-setting touchdown and Lincoln found itself facing a 20-0 deficit 11 seconds into the second quarter.

The Wolves' next possession also ended in a turnover. Pocahontas scored on a 52-yard interception return and Marcus Streeper kicked the P.A.T. to make it 27-0 at the 11:38 mark of the second period.

Lincoln recovered an onside kick, but suffered a sack and punted. Pocahontas took over at its own 49. The Redskins scored on the sixth play of the drive on Grayson Maupin's 18-yard carry. Womack ran for a 2-point conversion, establishing a 35-0 Pocahontas lead with 8:29 left in the first half.

Lincoln fought back, scoring on a pair of Drew Moore touchdown passes of 12 and 5 yards, sandwiched around an onside kick recovery. T. Vang kicked both extra-points to cut Pocahontas' lead to 35-14 with 1:49 to go, but Baker scored his 99th rushing touchdown on a 3-yard quarterback sneak to make the difference 42-14 with 14 seconds left in the first half.

After recovering an onside kick by Pocahontas, a completed pass gave Lincoln a first down at the Redskins' 22. The Wolves ran off two passing plays in the last 5.4 seconds of the first half, but the first throw was incomplete in the end zone and Moore was sacked on the second ending the half.

Womack's 4-yard score pushed the margin to 49-14 in the third period.

Lincoln came away empty after marching deep into Redskin territory in the third quarter. The Wolves turned the ball over on downs at the nine despite completing a pass on fourth down.

A 46-yard run set up Pocahontas' final touchdown, which came on Eli Risley's 3-yard run.

The win advanced Pocahontas (10-1), a No. 1 seed out of the 4A-3, into a quarterfinal against Nashville.

Lincoln finished 5-6 overall and 3-4 in the 4A-1 with the Wolves also setting a school record by qualifying for the state playoff for three straight seasons, an unprecedented feat in school history.

Pocahontas 56, Lincoln 14

Lincoln^--^0^14^0^0^--^14

Pocahontas^--^12^30^7^7^--^56

First quarter

Pocahontas -- Reagan Womack run (kick failed).

Pocahontas -- Conner Baker 4-yard run (run failed), 0:34.

Second Quarter

Pocahontas -- Conner Baker 34-yard run Conner Baker (run), 11:49.

Pocahontas -- 52-yard interception return (Marcus Streeper kick), 11:38.

Grayson Maupin 18-yard run (Reagan Womack run), 8:29.

Lincoln -- 12-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 5:16.

Lincoln -- 5-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 1:49.

Pocahontas -- Conner Baker 3-yard run (Marcus Streeper kick), 0:14.

Third quarter

Reagan Womack 4-yard run (Marcus Streeper kick), 10:06.

Fourth quarter

Pocahontas -- Eli Risley 3-yard run (Marcus Streeper kick), 11:55.