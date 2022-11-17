Cane Hill Christmas Party Returns

After a three-year gap, the Cane Hill Christmas Tree Party is returning and will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, with the tree lighting to happen about 6:30 p.m.

The party is hosted by Springfield Ranch and festivities will be held on the frontage of the ranch property directly across from Cane Hill Post Office on state Highway 45.

The party had to be canceled the past three years because of covid and then the weather.

Guests will be treated to chili, hot drinks, prize drawings, a trivia contest and caroling. Santa Claus will not be able to make this year's party, though.

The Cane Hill Christmas Tree will be lit evenings until the Feast of Three Kings.