A Chamber Welcome

November 23, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Reba Holmes, superintendent of Prairie Grove Schools, does the honors during a ribbon cutting Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, for the new PG Middle School, which opened for the 2022-23 school year. Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce hosted the ceremony and held its December meeting at the school. Holmes presented the school district's Annual Report to the Public as the program for the meeting.

