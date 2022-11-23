All Region Honors

COURTESY PHOTO Prairie Grove High School students Maggie Nations, a ninth grader, and eleventh grader Luis Acuna were named to the 2022 All Region Choirs. Nations made the Junior High All Region Choir and Acuna made the High School All Region Choir. Acuna also qualified to audition for the All State Choir in February.

COURTESY PHOTO

