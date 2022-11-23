Cardinal Boys Basketball Clocks Dumas

FARMINGTON -- Good defense triggers offense, that philosophy powered Farmington to a 3-0 start in boys basketball with a 71-45 win over 2022 Class 3A State Runner-up, Dumas, at the third annual Harness Roofing Hoopsgiving Classic hosted by Bergman on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The game didn't start out that way, however, the Cardinals used an active man-to-man to spur their routs of Locust Grove, Okla on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Providence Academy on Thursday, Nov. 17, but played the first quarter against Dumas in a 3-2 zone, a common ploy by coach Johnny Taylor early in seasons to expose his team to different looks.

Farmington fell behind 21-17, the first time this season the Cardinals faced a deficit at the end of any quarter, and Johnny Taylor reverted to the man-to-man. From that juncture the Cardinals exploded behind Layne Taylor's 32 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists to earn the team's "Key Performer" award.

"In his first three games Layne had 10 assists, 10 assists and 14 assists. We're really proud of that, and Caleb Blakely with his ability to disrupt defensively, he was our lockdown defender," Johnny Taylor said.

Sam Wells and Josh Blakely (6 points, 5 rebounds) shared the TGHT award, which stands for "The Game Honors Toughness," one of the motivational tools Johnny Taylor incorporates as a shovel, representing an "in the trench" guy doing things that necessarily are not going to show up in the game statistics.

TNT honorees for the Cardinals were Jaeden Newsom (5 assists) and Maddox Teeter (5 points, 4 rebounds). The "Charge Chain" presented for causing turnovers by drawing an offensive foul was split between Maddox Mahan and Sam Kirkman. The Cardinal board belt went to Jaxon Berry (6 points, 7 rebounds) and the Lockdown Defender citation went to Caleb Blakely (6 points, 4 rebounds).

After the switch to man-to-man, Farmington out-scored Dumas 18-2 in the second quarter to surge ahead, 35-23. Layne Taylor accounted for 9 points in the period. The Bobcats still couldn't solve the riddle for a good portion of the third quarter and were shut out until 5:39 went by in the third.

Raylen Spratt, who led Dumas with 11 points scored to end the Bobcats' drought, but by that time Farmington owned a 46-25 lead. The Cardinal lead expanded to 58-30 at the end of the third quarter and the game was never in doubt beyond that point.

Dumas came into the game off Friday's 57-50 loss to Bergman (10-0) at the third annual Harness Roofing Hoopsgiving Classic. Dumas stayed in that game, trailing 19-14 after one quarter, 33-27 at halftime and 44-38 going into the fourth quarter. Walker Patton scored 24 points to lead Bergman.

Farmington 71, Dumas 45

Dumas212714--45

Farmington17182313--71