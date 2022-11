Folsom Honors

COURTESY PHOTO The following students at Folsom Elementary in Farmington received an Academic Award for October: (from left to right) Bottom row: Caston Combs, Elian Roman, Samuel Yopp, Remy Farish, Will Herwaldt; Middle row: Josiah Yopp, Zaxton Wilhite, Violet Geanolous, Abigail Neighbors,Elijah Green,Landon Lewis; Back row: Audrey Blakemore, Addie Vanvalkenberg, Nevaeh Gonzalez, Rowan Limberg, Emersyn Gies.

COURTESY PHOTO The following students at Folsom Elementary in Farmington received an Academic Award for October: (from left to right) Bottom row: Caston Combs, Elian Roman, Samuel Yopp, Remy Farish, Will Herwaldt; Middle row: Josiah Yopp, Zaxton Wilhite, Violet Geanolous, Abigail Neighbors,Elijah Green,Landon Lewis; Back row: Audrey Blakemore, Addie Vanvalkenberg, Nevaeh Gonzalez, Rowan Limberg, Emersyn Gies.

COURTESY PHOTOS

The following students at Folsom Elementary in Farmington were named Student of the Month for October: (from left to right) Bottom row: Landry LaFerney, Avery Lewis, Linc Abrecht, Avery Young, Corbin Gooding; Middle row: Colton Hollars, Charlie Jane Whiteside, Pierce Torgerson, Jeanelle Andrade; Back row: Locklyn Albrecht, Cole Coulter, Pierson Holt, John Bryson, Maria Exley, Sophia Spencer, Adalyn Busch.

COURTESY PHOTO The following students at Folsom Elementary in Farmington were named Student of the Month for October: (from left to right) Bottom row: Landry LaFerney, Avery Lewis, Linc Abrecht, Avery Young, Corbin Gooding; Middle row: Colton Hollars, Charlie Jane Whiteside, Pierce Torgerson, Jeanelle Andrade; Back row: Locklyn Albrecht, Cole Coulter, Pierson Holt, John Bryson, Maria Exley, Sophia Spencer, Adalyn Busch.

The following students at Folsom Elementary in Farmington were named Student of the Month for October: (from left to right) Bottom row: Landry LaFerney, Avery Lewis, Linc Abrecht, Avery Young, Corbin Gooding; Middle row: Colton Hollars, Charlie Jane Whiteside, Pierce Torgerson, Jeanelle Andrade; Back row: Locklyn Albrecht, Cole Coulter, Pierson Holt, John Bryson, Maria Exley, Sophia Spencer, Adalyn Busch.