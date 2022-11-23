Let Basketball Bigs Play

HOT SPRINGS -- One thing clearly hasn't changed -- basketball referees' tendency to penalize tall players for their size either by calling cheap fouls on them or allowing opponents to beat them up.

Why doesn't the Arkansas Activity Association address that since they're aiming for political correctness in adding the shot clock to high school basketball?

In past seasons talented players such as Prairie Grove's 6-feet-7 Dylan Soehner, Lincoln's 6-feet-9 Shandon "Biggie" Goldman, Gravette's 6-feet-7 Otto Troutner and, over the last three years, Berryville's 6-feet-9 Weston Teague wound up on the bench way too often because of cheap fouls.

One of those most infamous games occurred during the 4A North Regional boys championship game on Saturday, March 1, 2014, in front of a sold out Lincoln Wolfpack Arena when controversial foul calls sent Goldman to the bench with five personals and he wasn't on the court to rebound when Maumelle missed a 3-point attempt, then got the long rebound and hit a second chance to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation. The Hornets won 73-72 in overtime, benefiting immensely from a number of controversial calls, including at least two fouls Goldman got whistled for that he didn't actually commit.

The same thing goes on in girls games.

Last Wednesday, Nov. 16, against Locust Grove, Okla., Farmington 6-feet-3 sophomore Zoe Bershers drew a cheap foul for contesting an entry pass into the post and Farmington 6-feet-1 sophomore Kaycee McCumber drew four fouls in a reserve role coming off the bench. Is it too easy to make those calls when the Lady Cardinals seemingly hold every advantage and win 60-25?

The victory marked the 300th as Farmington head coach for Brad Johnson and he's worked hard for every one of them.

Finals Controversy

This tendency to pick on the bigs got magnified in the 2022 state finals where almost anything goes and Farmington's 6-feet-3 Jenna Lawrence got very few calls, battling shorter Nashville players for control of the basketball.

After a controversial "no-call" with Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins ploughing through Farmington's Carson Dillard to reach Reese Shirey, who had just snatched a loose ball away from the Scrapperettes off the bounce with Scoggins bowling Shirey over and knocking the ball loose, Nashville played the ball in trailing 41-39.

The referees originally signalled ball out to Farmington at the far end, but reversed their ruling and awarded possession to Nashville inbounding underneath its own basket with 46.7 seconds to go.

Lawrence blocked a shot and went after the rebound only to get battered by Nashville players. The ball again went out-of-bounds and was awarded to Nashville.

Next occurred another major controversy surrounding the officiating.

This time Nashville inbounded from the side. Lawrence anticipated the play, clamping down on top of the ball with her left hand. She succeeded in momentarily tying up Nashville's Olivia Dean with 33.6 seconds showing. At least two seconds elapsed before Dean worked the ball free of Lawrence's grip, hastily passing to a teammate.

The referees called a "held-ball" just prior to that when Dillard drove and had a shot contested with the possession arrow favoring the Scrapperettes at the 1:31 mark of the fourth quarter.

A "held-ball" on Lawrence's defensive activity would have resulted in an alternate possession belonging to Farmington.

Instead, Nashville retained possession and stole the game and state championship on Sidney Townsend's 3-pointer that gave a Nashville a 42-41 lead with 4 seconds to go.

Defensive Discipline

Some times the officials get it right and a big pulls off a spectacular game-changing play.

Last year in her introduction to Farmington's rivalry against Prairie Grove, the Lady Tigers built a 29-22 second quarter lead with a 6-o mini run. Farmington countered by scoring eight of the next 12 points, but the Lady Tigers still led.

With time about to expire in the first half, Lawrence rejected a shot by Trinity Dobbs, Prairie Grove's best player, that broke the Lady Tigers' momentum. She cleared the rebound, dribbled into the front court and snapped a jumper to beat the buzzer. The 4-point swing capped a 10-4 Lady Cardinal run over the last 3:21 of the second and narrowed Prairie Grove's lead to 33-32 at halftime.

Reliving that play brings a broad smile across Lawrence's face.

"That's one of my favorite plays of my whole career because the fact that the momentum was on Prairie Grove's side and I just used my advantage, my height, to completely take it away from Prairie Grove and bring it back on our side going into halftime," Lawrence said. "That made us all jazzed in the locker room, made Coach Johnson jazzed and made Prairie Grove go into the locker room thinking, 'Wow, what just happened?'"

Lawrence has learned to discipline herself on defense. At 6-feet-3 the future Lady Razorback can block shots, but to avoid foul trouble there are times her stance becomes one of intimidating a shooter without having to go after a shot.

"Being 6-3 and being a target on every ref, I've had to kind of prepare myself to being able to block [shots] without making [physical] contact because any little contact the ref's going to call a foul and if I get two fouls in the second quarter I'm on the bench and it gives the other team an advantage so I definitely have to watch out," Lawrence said.

At other times Lawrence feels like she flat out wants to go erase a shot.

"I'm in control more whenever I'm in the post. If I see an open opportunity to block, I'm definitely going to block, but if I kind of think that I may not be able to get there and I might foul them, I just kind of scare them, not really jump up and try to block them. I definitely have a strategy," Lawrence said.

Basketball Dynasty

The trio of 6-footers on this year's roster are eager to add their story to Farmington's dynasty.

A night after experiencing foul problems against Locust Grove, Okla., McCumber turned in a fine performance in Thursday's 69-23 rout of Providence Academy. She took a steal coast-to-coast and scored to give the Lady Cardinals a 50-17 lead late in the third quarter. Later in the period, She crashed the offensive glass, putting in Morgan Uher's miss after the guard penetrated the paint.

"She's a talented kid with a really high motor," Johnson said.

In the fourth McCumber forced a turnover with an aggressive play on the ball that resulted in the alternate possession going to Farmington. She caught the ball in the post and went up strong, powering in a field goal that began an 8-0 Lady Cardinal run to end the game.

"When you've got the ability to rotate big kids like that you see how that physicality and motor impacts the game," Johnson said.

While McCumber comes in off the bench, Bershers earned a starting position and will eventually make her mark, too.

"Me and her have a lot in common. I'm only a year past whenever she moved here so we kind of have that connection of moving to different schools, having new friends, having a new coach, having a new team and everything so she's kind of leaned on me and I've helped her through that," Lawrence said.

When Bershers first came to Farmington, Lawrence and sophomore guard Reese Shirey both took her around the school, showed her the gym, showed her the school, told her about the girls basketball program and its past achievements.

"I'm grateful that she's here and she is going to contribute a lot to the team," Lawrence said.

In the last three years the Farmington girls are 89-13 overall, fielding a winning percentage of 87.2 with two regular season undefeated conference championships in 2020 and 2022, two district tournament titles, and two 4A North Regional championships while sporting a 7-2 record in the Class 4A State tournament.

What if Farmington should meet Nashville again in this year's state finals?

There's a simple solution to prepare for dealing with the Scrapperettes' constant trapping and frenzied full-court press. Have the Lady Cardinals scrimmage Johnny Taylor's boys team -- the girls will be more than ready.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Hotly contested state championship. Farmington junior Jenna Lawrence (No. 23) tries to wrest the basketball away from Nashville's Olivia Dean after the Scrapperettes inbounded from the side. The clock displayed 33.4 seconds to play in the fourth quarter when this photo was taken. At that juncture the Lady Cardinals held a two-point lead of 41-39 in Saturday's Class 4A finals at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. There was no "held-ball," which would have resulted in an alternate possession. Nashville got too many chances and won 42-41.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Morgan Brye defends an inbounds pass by Nashville's Sidney Townsend with 33.8 seconds showing in the fourth quarter while Farmington junior Jenna Lawrence (No. 23) wrapped her hands around the ball after Nashville threw it in. Nashville won Saturday's Class 4A finals, 42-41, on a last second 3-pointer by Townsend at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The Lady Cardinals finished 34-2 overall, going undefeated in conference play (12-0) while winning district and regional championships.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Nashville's Olivia Dean finds teammate Caroline Dean open in the corner after successfully fending off efforts by Farmington junior Jenna Lawrence (left) to wrest the basketball away from her. By the time Olivia Dean freed the ball and made this pass the clock displayed 31.4 seconds, meaning the ball was tied up by Lawrence for at least two seconds late in the fourth quarter. At that juncture Farmington was still ahead, 41-39. Nashville avoided a "held ball" which would have invoked the alternate possession rule and won Saturday's Class 4A finals, 42-41.

