Morell Sentenced For River Dental Arson

In a plea bargain with the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney's office, Jimmy Morell of Farmington has been found guilty of one count of commercial burglary and two counts of arson, including a fire at River Dental in Farmington on Sept. 9, 2021, according to court records.

Morell was given a sentence of 40 years, with 20 years being a suspended sentence, in the Arkansas Department of Corrections by Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

The other convictions for arson and commercial burglary involved a fire at Westwood Gardens in Fayetteville on March 21, 2017.

Morell, 36 at the time, was arrested by Farmington police on Sept. 10, 2019, in connection with a commercial burglary and arson following a break-in and fire at River Dental, which at the time was located at 19 W. Main St.

According to the preliminary report of the arrest, Morell said he started the fire because he was upset that the clinic denied him dental care.

During an interview with police, Morell confessed that he went to the dental office, threw a cinder block through the window and went inside, according to the report. Morell said he covered the place in lighter fluid. He had a pillowcase mask and set it on fire and threw it through the busted window in the building, the report said.

During this interview, Morell also confessed to a second arson at Westwood Gardens in 2017. He said he was upset at the business because it refused to hire him.