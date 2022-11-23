OPINION: Thankful For the Opportunity To Count So Many Blessings

I am Thankful for....

DESPITE MIDTERM ELECTION,

IT'S TIME TO COUNT ONE'S SPECIAL BLESSINGS.

This is always the best week of the year to stop, take a deep breath, and reflect on taking stock of all our many Blessings.

Tomorrow (Nov. 24th) is Thanksgiving.

With the covid-19 virus or its variants somewhat in check around the globe, all of us "boostered" up and even getting the annual flu shot it is the right time to have all the friends and family over for a big meal.

Many will do so, some driving or flying from great distances, with hopefully only minimal risk of an outbreak or illness.

Still, many of us will continue to shelter in place with minimal persons, for the sake of our health and the health of others. We all should take some quiet time, some down time and some time for reflection about this year -- and the future.

I usually write this column just days before Thanksgiving, but I did it a week ago, perhaps only to still hold its words at arms-length, ensuring just where we are today, the day before Thanksgiving.

There is more, I am not afraid to say, more unchartered local and national waters of our own health ahead for all of us.

Yet there is a lot we should all be thankful for in 2023 and certainly as 2023 and the mid-term election -- which has now concluded in Arkansas -- only a few isolated municipal runoffs are hiding, just around the corner.

This is a time, before the new legislative session begins in January, to be perhaps ever so thankful.

I mean to be truly thankful for men and women who serve nobly, effectively and for the good of all the people.

After this recent pandemic, I know good health really is a blessing, a real blessing.

If you have good health, cling to it as long as you can.

As 2022 draws to a close, more than 1,200,000 American deaths can be directly attributed to this virus, and of those, almost 13,000 Arkansans have died since March of 2020 in relation to this covid outbreak.

We need to be thankful that others, among us, doctors, nurses and others who worked on the front lines of this pandemic, most survived, tired, angry and scared, but they survived.

We need to be thankful to be living in the United States of America. Where else on this planet would you have as many freedoms, including the right to complain, to criticize this great nation of ours, without threat of retribution or being jailed.

As always, we all need to be thankful to be living in Arkansas.

We should be thankful for the natural beauty that surrounds us, although none of us created this landscape, we need to be truly thankful there are those who are tirelessly working to keep the natural beauty, ever present, in our state.

Be ever thankful for a free press, especially one without the trappings of hidden agendas, unfairness and government control. In these days of a declining print press, I feel extremely thankful to come to you each week in this award-winning, community driven and well-read and regarded newspaper publication.

I am thankful for the legion of civic clubs, nonprofit organizations and tireless volunteers that exist to serve others in so many ways in our communities.

I am thankful public facilities, of which many were once shuttered, are now back open to continue to serve the public, such as libraries, senior citizen centers, boys and girls clubs.

And we cannot forget, in these uncertain times, the important job our public school system does in educating our children, both in-person classes and on-line virtual learning.

Despite many being closed to group worship, I am ever so thankful for the plethora of churches, temples, synagogues and meeting houses of almost every religion, who continue to minister by reaching out, comforting and feeding many.

We also need to be oh, so thankful in this state, despite this virus, to have a Governor and a State Health Department that have been out front this pandemic since day one, protecting its citizens.

Be thankful everyone. If you still have not taken the vaccine, or a flu shot, consider doing so soon.

Hopefully, a better year, a real transition year in politics of 2023, is just around the corner.

I am thankful for that --yes, I am.

-- Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.