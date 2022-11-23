Park To Commemorate Civil War Battle

FILE PHOTO

Union troops march across the valley at Prairie Grove, preparing to ascend the hill to battle Confederate troops near the Borden House at the top of the ridge during the 2018 reenactment of the Battle of Prairie Grove, fought Dec. 7, 1862. Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Prairie Grove on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. The reenactment will start at 1 p.m. both days and visitors are welcome to come out earlier during the day to walk through Union, Confederate and civilian camps and enjoy living history programs.

