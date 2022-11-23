Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Kenneth King, 23, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 13 in connection with DWI, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Christopher Chambers, 22, of PG, was arrested Nov. 13 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of a fraudulent ID.

A 17 -year-old juvenile boy of Evansville was cited Nov. 11 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Pickron, 37, of PG, was arrested Nov. 12 in connection with DWI.

Steven Wallace, 43, of PG, was arrested Nov. 14 in connection with domestic battery second degree.

Vernon Conklin, 40, of PG, was arrested Nov. 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jason Hunter, 19, of Lincoln, was arrested Nov. 16 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding.

Michael Walker, 18, of Lincoln, was arrested Nov. 16 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Thomas, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kailey Smith, 28, of Lincoln, was cited Nov. 17 in connection with theft of property/shoplifting.