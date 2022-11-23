Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Nov. 8

Cronuts Donuts

80 W. Main St., Farmington.

Critical violations: Milk in the self-serve beverage fridge was at 49 degrees, chocolate milk in the self-serve beverage fridge was at 47 degrees, orange juice in the self-serve beverage fridge was at 50 degrees. Noncritical violations: None.

Mel's Diner

109 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: Employee restroom did not have any soap. Raw hamburger meat and raw bacon was stored on shelf of fridge over tomatoes. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has a disclosure on the menu but no asterisking on the menu. A container of powdered sugar was not labeled. The drive-through window was open and the screen door in back has a gap at the threshold.