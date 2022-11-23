Water Rates & Trash Fees To Increase In Lincoln

LINCOLN -- With an obvious reluctance, Lincoln City Council approved two ordinances Nov. 15 that will raise sanitation fees and water rates for customers.

The increase in sanitation fees will take effect in 91 days, as council members declined to pass an emergency clause for the ordinance.

The increase in water rates, which is because Benton/Washington Regional Public Water Authority (Two-Ton) has increased its wholesale rates 15 cents per 1,000 gallons for the city of Lincoln and other customers, takes effect immediately and will be on the January billing cycle for Lincoln customers.

This is the second increase in a year for Lincoln water customers because of price increases from the water authority. Two Ton raised prices 15% for 2022, and Lincoln City Council approved an ordinance at its Dec. 21, 2021, meeting to increase water rates to cover those costs and be able to fund another water department employee.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said the sanitation department actually has been operating in the red but has appeared "slightly profitable" because the cost of trucks has always been taken out of the capital improvements budget.

When considering the cost of sanitation trucks, "that puts us at a loss." Hutchens told council members.

In addition, like everyone else, costs are up because of higher prices for fuel, replacement parts and dumpsters, Hutchens said.

Hutchens said customers will pay $3 more per month for trash. City residential rates will increase from $14 to $17 and rural residential rates will go from $20.57 to $23.57.

Fees also go up $3 per month for commercial solid waste, dumpster rental and commercial customers with a dumpster.

The council had two versions of the ordinance in its agenda packet, one with an emergency clause and one without.

Council member Michelle Davis questioned why the emergency clause and Hutchens replied the Finance Committee recommended an emergency clause but it would be the council's decision.

"We're going to hit the city of Lincoln residents with another bill right before Christmas. I don't think that's a very smart thing to do. That's not fair," Davis said.

Council member Johnny Stowers said he preferred the version without an emergency clause.

Council member David McBride added, "We've done it this far. Can we do it a couple, three months?"

Hutchens noted Lincoln customers have a "nicety" with trash service that they would not get if the city contracted with a third party to handle the service, which is something the council has discussed this year. Residents have trash pickup twice a week and city trucks empty commercial and city dumpsters multiple times per week.

The council passed the ordinance for the fee increase but no one made a motion to consider the emergency clause.

For the water rate increase, the minimum rate for 1,000 gallons for city customers will increase from $36.40 to $38.22 with slight increases for additional gallons above that.

The country water rate increases from $46.04 to $48.34 for the minimum rate up to 1,000 gallons, with subsequent increases. Rates also increase for the Rural West and SE Loop and for larger users/agriculture.

The ordinance with the new water rates notes that the city is obligated by the terms of its 2019 water revenue bonds for the new water tank to maintain rates at a level defined by the terms of the bonds or risk default.

The ordinance says, "The City Council finds, in light of these factual and legal circumstances, it has no choice but to pass on the increased costs of water to its customers."

The council unanimously approved the ordinance with the new rates. The vote for an emergency clause passed 5-2 with council members Michelle Davis and Amanda Thomas voting against the motion to pass an emergency clause. Council member Billy Rusher was absent from the meeting.