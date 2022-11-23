What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Dec. 3 Holiday events

The following holiday events will be going on in Farmington on Saturday, Dec. 3.

• Cardinal Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the junior high school on Main Street. Admission is $2.

• Farmington Holiday Market, starts at 4 p.m. next to Farmington Public Library.

• Farmington Christmas Parade, lineup at 6 p.m., parade starts at 7 p.m. The 2022 theme is "Charlie Brown and the Peanut Gang." For more information, go to the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

'Clue' On Stage

Farmington High School and its drama department will represent the play, "Clue," based on the movie at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets can be purchased at the door at the Performing Arts Center and are $10 for adults, $5 for students.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Cocoa Crawl

PG Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Prairie Grove Cocoa Crawl, 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. Visitors are invited to grab a mug and spend an evening in downtown Prairie Grove and sample different hot chocolates. Mugs are limited and will be available for sale the day of the event.

Parade Of Lights

The 2022 Christmas Parade of Lights, hosted by the Second Saturday Trades Day committee, will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. Entry deadline is Dec. 2. For more information, call Lora at 479-301-5759 or Kay at 479-870-1181 or go to the Second Saturday Trades Day Facebook page.