2022 Battle of Prairie Grove Reenactment Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 3

8 a.m.-5 p.m. - Hindman Hall Museum and Gift Shop open.

9 a.m.-12 p.m. - Union, Confederate and civilian camps open for self-guided tours.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Historic houses open to the public with demonstrations and programs.

10-11 a.m. - Civil War singalong at the Latta House.

12 p.m. - Battle lines form; public viewing from spectator line.

1 p.m. - Battle reenactment.

2-3 p.m. - Wounded taken to hospitals for medical demonstrations.

2-4 p.m. - Camps open to public.

2-4 p.m. - Curator Corner: Battle Artifacts stored at the Collection Management Facility.

3-4 p.m. - Meet and greet with General Hindman and General Blunt at the Latta Barn.

7-10 p.m. - Period dance at the Latta Barn; open to the public.

Sunday, Dec. 4

8 a.m.--5 p.m. - Hindman Hall Museum and Gift Shop open.

9 a.m. --12 p.m. - Union, Confederate and civilian camps open to public.

9 a.m.--12 p.m. - Historic houses open to the public with demonstrations and programs.

9 a.m.--12 p.m. - Curator Corner: Battle Artifacts stored at the Collection Management Facility.

10 a.m. - Civil War church services at Latta Barn.

11 a.m. - Period wedding ceremony at the Latta House.

12 p.m. - Battle lines form; public viewing from spectator line.

1 p.m. - Battle reenactment.

2 p.m. - Wounded taken to hospitals for medical demonstrations.

3 p.m. - All camps closed to the public.