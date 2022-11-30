Cardinal Tennis Sends Five To State

FARMINGTON --A total of five Farmington athletes, a boys doubles team, one girls singles and a girls doubles team competed at the Class 4A State tennis meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The University of the Ozarks at Clarksville hosted the meet, and also hosted the District 4A-1 meet Oct. 4. It's not an easy thing to get to state while working through the district tournament, a challenge Farmington tennis coach Denver Holt covered at the program's end of the year meeting.

"I believe top to bottom our league was one of the top tennis leagues regardless of classifications. So, for them, our boys doubles to come out of it and our girls doubles and a girls singles, it was actually really impressive what they did," Holt said. "We had a boys doubles [team], Maddox Mahan and Joseph Warren, and a girls doubles [team], Abi Combs and Alessandra Barbi, play for the district championship in their spots, and the girls singles, Lana Qedan, she finished third overall."

Holt was pleased the Cardinals were in the conversation regarding a potential team trophy going into day two and were a couple of wins away in both the girls and boys teams of finishing as conference runner-up in the team standings.

"Really and truly finishing runner-up in our league, there's a great chance that you finish champion in some other league," Holt said.

He noted there were a lot of college tennis players coming out of the 4A-1 league, and in the post season brackets, a lot of spots in boys singles, boys doubles and girls doubles either played in the final four at state or played for a state championship or went to the overalls and won a match.

"That was the level of tennis that was played in our league, so again for us to come out like we did and be in the conversation going into day two was amazing, and I was very proud of them," Holt said.

STATE BOYS

The Cardinal No. 1 doubles teams of junior Joseph Warren and senior Maddox Mahan battled their way to a third place finish on the University of the Ozarks campus at Clarksville.

The Farmington boys beat Vaster Cooper and JaJuan Hendrix, of Nashville, 6-2, 6-3, in the first round. In the quarterfinals they got by Keegan Walls and Dylan Lambert, of Highland, 6-6, 7-6, 6-3, in a hard-fought match, then lost to Matthew Wewers and Nick Adams, of Subiaco, in the Class 4A semifinals.

The loss dropped them into the consolation match, which they won, 8-5, over Tyler Bobo and Carson Lewis, of Arkadelphia.

The boys team included seniors Mahan and Warren Petty, juniors Harrison Clark, Lance Pollard and Warren, sophomore Kolten Grant, freshmen Nathan Glover and Jonah McConnell and eighth graders Titus Disheroon and Chris Dunn.

STATE GIRLS

Junior Lana Qedan qualified for state in girls singles. She lost a first round match to Lovey Reynolds, of Episcopal, 6-1, 6-1.

Farmington's girls doubles team of senior Abianne Combs and Alessandri Barbi also competed at the Class 4A State tennis meet. They met Paige Davis and Mary Drakes, of Fountain Lake, in the first round in a tough battle that required a tiebreaker before losing, 6-4, 6-6, 6-1.

The girls team included Barbi, Sydney Selph, seniors Rylee Alverson, Combs and Maylee Maynard, junior Qedan, sophomore Kyndal Elsik and freshmen Ashlen Cate and Kate Walker.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Abi Combs competes in a doubles match.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington sophomore Lana Qedan is in her second year with the Cardinal varsity tennis program.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Rylee Alverson steps up during a doubles match.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Warren Petty serves during a tennis match.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Warren Petty competes in boys doubles action.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Warren Petty stretches up to make a play on the ball.

