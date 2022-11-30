Cards Zoom Past Shiloh On Pro Court

FARMINGTON -- For the second straight year Farmington traveled west to Oklahoma City to compete in a nonconference boys basketball game on a professional basketball court and won big, 94-44.

Last year's game at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City pitted the Cardinals against Fort Smith Southside on Dec. 22, 2021, with the Cardinals upending the 6A Mavericks, 64-43. This year's contest, played on Tuesday, Nov. 22, just before the Thanksgiving holiday featured an opponent much more familiar to Farmington fans, Shiloh Christian.

"Obviously last year against Fort Smith Southside everybody didn't get to play, but this year everybody got to play and the kids had a lot of fun," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor.

The game was part of the Oklahoma City Thunder organization's Court of Dreams series, which allows high school teams from Oklahoma and surrounding states to play on the same court as NBA superstars such as Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"This year's game was extra special because every kid who went got to play. When Shiloh Christian backed out of playing our girls, we got to play a JV game and all those kids got to play on an NBA court," Johnny Taylor said.

Led by junior guard Layne Taylor, who put up double figures in both points (29) and rebounds (12) for the second time in two days, Farmington socked it to the Saints. Layne Taylor added 5 assists and was named the team's "Key Performer" while teammate Maddox Teeter notched 12 points by knocking down a quartet of 3-pointers on the home court of the Oklahoma City Thunder to garner TGHT honors for the Cardinals.

Farmington got off to a 20-11 lead after the first quarter. Shiloh Christian responded by out-scoring the Cardinals 21-19 in the second period to make it a 39-32 game at the half, but the Saints were held to 12 points overall in the second half, a fact lamented by Shiloh Christian coach Chuck Davis in a post game tweet, "Great Experience for our guys in a nonconference loss vs Farmington! 3 good halves of basketball followed by a really bad half! Either way they will never forget it!"

Shiloh Christian managed a mere two points in the fourth quarter and Davis took to Twitter to celebrate his son, Nash Davis, "Making jump shots (in) the Paycom Center and getting a pic with some Pro Players! Great night for Nash ... big shout out to Jay Huff, Shaq Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis for making a dudes night!"

Nash Davis took a photo with three members of the South Bay Lakers.

Davis tweeted more than one celebration of his son, Nash Davis, getting out onto the Paycom Center court and shooting baskets on a professional goal during each quarter break, "Nash was in heaven! He was so amped to get shots up during every break in the action!"

Johnny Taylor praised the Thunder organization, which allowed the Cardinals to watch Fort Smith native Jaylin Williams, a former Razorback, play in an NBA developmental league game, and the Thunder go into overtime with the Denver Nuggets before losing, 13-126.

"Chuck Davis wanted all of his kids to get that [NBA on-court experience] also. It was a good experience for all of us," Johnny Taylor said.

Farmington led 85-42 after three quarters and the only question was whether or not the Cardinals might break triple digits on the Thunder's home court. They finished with a season-high 94 points.

Other Cardinals showing up in various team award categories featured Cameron Crisman (TNT) with 7 rebounds, senior forward Caleb Blakely accounted for 8 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. He won the "Board Belt" as the top rebounder.

Jaeden Newsom gave Shiloh Christian trouble on both ends of the court by dishing out 5 assists, and with a charge taken to claim both the "Lockdown Defender" and "Charge Chain" awards.

Farmington JV 39, Shiloh JV 27

Farmington also won the junior high contest, 39-27, led by "Key Performer," Zac Miller with 10 points and 7 rebounds, and "Lockdown Defender," Jayden Brewer with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

The TGHT award went to Reece Rankin, TNT to Cole Dearing, Charge Chain to Jackson Vaughn, Board Belt to Eris Reyes with 4 points and 6 rebounds.

Farmington 94, Shiloh Christian 44

Shiloh Christian1121102--44

Farmington20193025--94

Farmington (5-0): Layne Taylor 9 6-7 29, Sam Kirkman 5 0-0 14, Maddox Teeter 4 0-0 12, Jaxon Berry 4 2-4 10, Caleb Blakely 4 0-0 8, Kaden Hughes 2 0-0 4, Cameron Crisman 1 0-0 3, Reece Rankin 1 0-0 3, Maddox Mahan 1 0-0 2, Josh Blakely 1 0-0 2, Sam Wells 1 0-0 2, Hunter Reaves 1 0-0 2, Zac Miller 1 0-0 2, Jaeden Newsom 0 1-2 1. Totals 35 9-13 94.

Shiloh Christian (0-4): Duke Bowman 6 0-2 17, Walker Shankle 3 1-2 10, Ben Holler 3 3-4 10, Connor Riggins 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 5-8 44.

3-Point Goals: Farmington 15 (Taylor 5, Kirkman 4, Teeter 4, Chrisman, Rankin). Shiloh Christian 11 (Bowman 5, Shankle 3, Riggins 2, Holler).