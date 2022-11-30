Commission OKs Permit For Fitness Center

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The planning commission on Nov. 17 granted a conditional use permit for Matthew Wilbanks for a gym/fitness center on land located between the new Access Medical Clinic and the storage units on Heritage Parkway.

The commission added a couple of requirements to the conditional use permit.

The business will have to provide connectivity to adjacent property, have one parking space per 200 square feet and have a building front that will be compatible with neighboring businesses on Heritage Parkway.

The commission approved the conditional use permit "with the condition" Wilbanks returns to a later meeting with a design of what the front of the building will look like.

In other action, the commission approved a conditional use permit for Mason and Kim Riggins to set up a temporary "Pictures with Santa" photo opportunity at the storage unit property on East Heritage Parkway just down from Arvest Bank.

The couple said the photo area would be open on the weekends and the week of Christmas. The idea, they said, is to provide a place locally for parents to take their children for pictures with Santa, instead of having to drive into Fayetteville or somewhere else.

The commission also approved the landscape plan for Access Medical Clinic at 871 E. Heritage Parkway and the amended large scale development permit for RCal/Polytech.