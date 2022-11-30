Council Calls For Upgrades To Lincoln Square

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council gave the OK at its Nov. 15 meeting for the mayor to move ahead with a proposal to upgrade the square, including a recommendation to demolish the community building and replace it with a new facility.

The council first adopted an ordinance declaring Lincoln's community building on the square as a public hazard. The council also approved an emergency clause so the ordinance would go into effect immediately.

Mayor Doug Hutchens explained to council members the structural problems with the building and how the building has deteriorated even more during the past few months.

The city brought in a structural engineer to inspect the building and his opinion, Hutchens said, is that the building is not safe to occupy.

"A snow load or a hard wind or a little earthquake, I'm afraid would bring it down," Hutchens said.

He noted that the feasibility of repairing the building would be cost prohibitive because of the deterioration of the walls and other major problems. It would be a matter of tearing it down and putting up a new building, he added.

The city has canceled all events at the community building for the next year and already is considering changes to the annual Christmas on the Square on Dec. 17. In past years, patrons have picked up a free chicken dinner inside the community building. City staff now is looking at other locations to hand out the chicken dinners.

Hutchens said the city is at a "crossroads" on making a decision about the square.

The city will pay off the library bond issue in the spring, six years earlier than projected, and he proposed going to the voters to ask them to renew the 5/8-cent library sales tax for a new bond issue to renovate the square and construct a new community building.

To move forward, Hutchens said council will need a unified support for such a project.

After going through the rest of the agenda for the meeting, Hutchens came back to the discussion on the square and said he would like to get everyone's opinion on whether to move forward with the proposal to ask voters to renew the sales tax for the square.

If the council agreed to move forward, Hutchens said he would have to "get busy" to have everything ready to go to the voters in the spring.

"There's a lot of moving parts that would have to come together at the same time," Hutchens said.

Rhonda Hulse, city business manager, said a 5/8-cent local sales tax would pay off the debt for a $2.1 million bond issue over 20 years or a $2.5 million bond issue over 25 years.

City Council member Johnny Stowers said he didn't believe the city had much of a choice, when considering the condition of the building.

Stowers said the library building has some "mistakes" that he doesn't want to see repeated with a new community building.

"We probably need to sit down and do a lot of planning," Stowers said. "I think we can come up with a decent design on a building and then figure in redoing the rest of the square while we're at it."

Hutchens replied, "That's the plan."

He added that the city would apply for grants and applications would be more attractive if the city is backing most of the costs with local money.

Hulse said the council probably would need to pass an ordinance calling for a special election on the sales tax and to issue bonds for the square in February to have the election in May.

"The square is the city," said council member David McBride.

Hulse agreed, saying the building is rented out all the time for different events and by members of the community.

Council member Doug Moore made a motion to proceed with the plan and the council unanimously voted to move ahead with it.

In a separate matter but along the same lines, the council approved a bid of $47,500 from Leming and Son Excavating and Material Hauling, Inc., of Lincoln, to demolish buildings at 300, 302 and 304 E. Pridemore Drive. The council previously determined that the buildings constitute a public nuisance.