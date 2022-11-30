First Quarter Fuels Lady Tiger Win

GREENLAND -- Four different players scored in the first quarter as Prairie Grove jumped out to a 17-2 lead on the way to ringing up a 58-35 road win at Greenland.

The Lady Tigers celebrated the start of Thanksgiving week with their sixth victory in as many starts under new head coach Scott Reed behind a 29-point outing from Lexi Henry and were ranked No. 4 in the power poll among Class 4A teams this week.

Greenland played without four starters and Prairie Grove took advantage of the Lady Pirates' lack of experience. Greenland came out on Henry, defending her well on the perimeter. She hit two 3-pointers for the game, but the majority of her points came from the free-throw-line where she was 11 of 14.

"When you're not used to starting, it happens," said Greenland coach Alan Barton. "We tried to hunker down on defense but Lexi Henry is a good player. We decided to make her drive in hopes that some girls, who have been playing junior high, would help out. I think they learned that if you don't help out on defense bad things happen in senior high."

The other principal problem for the Lady Pirates shaped up in their cold shooting against Prairie Grove's man-to-man defense in the first quarter.

Greenland laid a goose egg in the first six minutes. Marian Alverez, who shared scoring honors with Dixie Moulton, hit the Lady Pirates' only field goal in the first quarter, but missed the free-throw, squandering a 3-point play opportunity and Greenland never could catch up.

Prairie Grove outscored the Lady Pirates, 18-10, in the second quarter. Half of the Lady Tigers' points came from Henry, who went 5 for 6 at the charity stripe in the period. She got to the front of the rim and finished to make it 33-12 at the 1:14 mark and Prairie Grove held a 35-12 advantage at the half.

Greenland improved as the game wore on, outscoring the Lady Tigers 10-8 in the third quarter and playing Prairie Grove even with each team scoring 23 points over the final two quarters.

Eight players scored for Prairie Grove, including Camryn Cash, 8, Kenleigh Elder, 6, Ava Nall, 5, Ella Faulk, 4, Autumn Spatz, 4, and Reany White, 2.

Prairie Grove 58, Greenland 35

Prairie Grove1718815--58

Greenland2101013--35

Prairie Grove (6-0): Lexi Henry 8 11-14 29, Camryn Cash 3 0-0 8, Kenleigh Elder 3 0-0 6, Ava Nall 2 0-0 5, Ella Faulk 2 0-0 4, Autumn Spatz 2 0-0 4, Reany White 1 0-0 2, Bella Barnes 0 0-1 0. Totals 21 11-15 58.

Greenland (1-3): Dixie Moulton 3 6-7 12, Marian Alverez 5 2-3 12, Emma Vaughn 0 6-8 6, Sedona Swinson 1 1-2 3, Alexi Cortez 0 1-4 1, Makyla Vaughn 0 1-2 1, Vaylen Bryant 0 0-1 0. Totals 9 17-28 35.

3-Point Goals: Prairie Grove 5 (Henry 2, Cash 2, Nall). Greenland 0.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Ava Nall beats Greenland's Sedona Swinson to the basket for a layup after making a steal. The Lady Tigers won 58-35 on the road in nonconference girls basketball action on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior Ella Faulk utilizes a right-handed dribble to penetrate the paint during the Lady Tigers' 58-35 nonconference girls basketball win at Greenland on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Faulk scored 4 points in the contest.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Lexi Henry, a left-handed player, presents problems for opponents trying to guard her as Greenland found out firsthand in a 58-35 win by the Lady Tigers on the road in nonconference girls basketball action on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Henry scored a game-high 29 points.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Camryn Cash pulls up in the lane to get a shot off during the Lady Tigers' 58-35 nonconference girls basketball win at Greenland on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

