Gibson Talks About Service Experiences

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police officer Andrew Gibson had drawn his service weapon before but had never used it until he returned fire to protect a fellow officer after responding to a domestic dispute call on May 4, 2021.

Gibson has been commended several times for saving the life of officer Tyler Franks, who was shot several times by the suspect and lost a leg due to his injuries. Franks was able to return to the department for a short time before deciding to fully retire in June.

Gibson grew up around police officers so it was natural for him to gravitate toward that as a career.

However, he said he was ready to quit law enforcement after the shooting. He worked through it and today, still is a patrol officer with Prairie Grove.

Gibson, who is from Locksburg, graduated from De Queen High School in 2007 and earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice in 2011 from the Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas.

His father was 50 years old when he became a police officer. He had lost his job and then entered into a new profession. In all, his father had 23 years in law enforcement, 13 with De Queen Police Department and the rest as an auxiliary deputy with Sevier County.

"I saw them (police officers) as the go-to people in the community, but they were regular people," Gibson said. "We all knew each other."

Gibson worked 2½ years with Department of Community Corrections in parole and probation in south Arkansas when he said he got the "police bug" and applied to be an officer with Fayetteville Police Department

"I wanted to use my degree that I worked hard to get," Gibson said. "Parole and probation are a lot different than police work. In the police department, you are in a vehicle patrolling as opposed to being in the office for parole and probation."

He said he applied at Fayetteville at the suggestion of an adjunct professor.

Gibson began working for Prairie Grove Police Department in December 2020 as a night shift patrol officer and has more than eight years of experience as a patrol officer. He recently changed to working the day shift.

Gibson and Franks were the first on the scene May 4, 2021, responding to a call about a domestic dispute at a house on West Thurman Street. They initiated contact with the suspect, Nickolas Colbert, who was in a bedroom behind a closed door. Franks decided to go into the room and kicked through the door, Gibson said.

"His foot was planted back on the ground, and shots started blasting," Gibson said. "I see him flying backwards onto the ground, and in a split second, I am able to realize what I need to do. I see the suspect holding the firearm. Franks could still be in danger, so I decide to take out the threat."

Gibson said while he was firing, Colbert closed the door, causing a lull in the confrontation. He said this gave him time to grab Franks by the wrist. With Gibson pulling and Franks lunging, Gibson was able to get him away to safety.

Two Farmington officers, Jacob Stine and James Cavin, also were on the scene and they provided cover for them, Gibson said.

Gibson said they were able to apply two tourniquets to Franks' left leg. One tourniquet came from Franks' cargo pocket and the other from Cavin.

"Whoever you are working with, you must know where the tourniquet is on them," Gibson said, explaining how he knew where Franks kept his tourniquet. "It was a muscle memory type thing."

The most intense part of the call probably lasted only 10 seconds and Gibson said he didn't feel scared during any of it. However, after he watched the video and heard his voice, he realized he was "terrified" and he thought the suspect was probably dead.

Later when he heard on the radio that the suspect had been arrested, Gibson said he was shocked to hear he was still alive.

He was relieved, he said, that both Franks and the suspect survived.

Since the shooting, both Franks and Gibson have received awards for their bravery that night.

Gibson has been somewhat surprised by all of the honors he has received. He said he figured he would be recognized in some way but was not prepared for the amount of the recognition.

Both were honored as the 2021 Officers of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police during a dinner on Sept. 29, 2021.

They received a Law Enforcement Commendation Medal from the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and recognition from the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI.

In addition, Prairie Grove Police Department awarded Gibson the Medal of Valor, the highest award given by Prairie Grove police, for his actions on May 4, 2021, which resulted in saving Franks' life. Franks received the Officer of the Year award for his actions on that day.

The criminal case also has come to a close, and Gibson said it was a "huge relief" for it to be over.

In a plea bargain, Colbert pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to attempted capital murder and first-degree battery of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty in Washington County Circuit Court.

Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor sentenced Colbert to 30 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction on each charge and ordered the sentences run consecutively for a total of 60 years.

"I have kept up with it and was uneasy there would be some little hiccup, but the prosecutors office did a phenomenal job," Gibson said, adding he fully anticipated it would be three years down the road before the case would be all resolved.

The shooting has given Gibson a new perspective in many ways.

"I saw how quickly things could change," he said.

He's more clear minded and asks more questions now when responding to what could be a higher risk situation.

"Best case – everything is fine. Worst case – I am prepared."

He said the shooting "definitely" made him question whether to stay in law enforcement. His wife has been his greatest fan and they've been making progress together. The night of the shooting he had peer-to-peer counseling and he was set up for more counseling.

Gibson considers himself a problem solver which is why he likes being a police officer, he said. He likes solving problems for people.

"When somebody calls the police with a problem, I like to go to that person to help them with their problem, whatever it is," he said.

His problem solving skills spill over into his personal life because he also likes do-it-yourself projects. He and his wife live near Beaver Lake with a couple of cats. Other hobbies are riding a four-wheeler, geology and looking for rocks. He said he likes to fish but is not very good at it.

Gibson expressed his gratitude to anyone who was on the scene that night of the shooting and to the dispatchers handling the radio traffic.

"It was a major relief seeing all the blue lights and seeing everyone coming in. That was a big burden off my shoulders."

He said he's proud of his former partner, Tyler Franks, and is happy his family is doing so well.