Health Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Nov. 14

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: A box of raw shell eggs were being stored over limes in the walk-in. A container of raw chicken was being stored over a bucket of salsa in the walk-in. Multiple spray bottles containing chemicals were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The white plastic shelf in the ice machine has dark buildup. A bucket of sugar under the tea station and tubs of sugar, corn starch and breading in the dry storage area were not labeled. Cilantro was drying on a soiled rag after washing. Women's restroom does not have a trash can with a lid for sanitary napkins.

Nov. 15

Briar Rose Bakery

28 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: A container of pooled eggs was on the top shelf over heavy cream and butter in the walk-in. Ambient air temperature in display case three is 45 degrees. Noncritical violations: The seal and lid of the fruit freezer in the storage shed is cracked. Facility has chlorine test strips but was unable to locate maximum registering temperature device. Posted permit expired on 07/31/2022.

Nov. 17

Damons BBQ

60 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: One spray bottle of sanitizer was not labeled. Noncritical violations: One can of tomatoes in dry storage was dented on the top seal. The ice scoop was being stored in the ice with the handle in contact with ice. The posted permit expired 06/30/2022.

