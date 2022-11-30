It’s A Charlie Brown Christmas Parade

FARMINGTON -- The city of Farmington opens the holiday season for community events in this area on Saturday, Dec. 3, with its annual Christmas parade, a holiday market and visits with Santa.

The theme for the 2022 Farmington Christmas Parade is "Charlie Brown and the Peanut Gang." The parade itself starts at 7 p.m. from Farmington Sports Complex at 323 Southwinds Drive, travels north on Southwinds amd then will turn onto Cimarron Place to go in front of the library.

School Resource Officer Jimmy Brotherton with Farmington Police Department will serve as the 2022 parade grand marshal. Brotherton received the "SRO of the Year" award this summer from the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute.

A new tradition in Farmington, started last year for the first time, continues on Saturday. The Farmington Holiday Market, which will feature local and area vendors, starts at 4 p.m. in the grassy lot next to Farmington Public Library and continues throughout the evening.

Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, along with Busy Bees Canning Co., of West Fork, is hosting the holiday market, parade and other activities. Festivities next to the library will include the Christmas tree lighting, visits with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and live music from Inside Out Studio in Farmington.

As of Monday, the parade had 23 entries with more than 22 vendors signed up for the holiday market, according to Nancy Woodward with the chamber Board of Directors.