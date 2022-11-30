Lady Cardinals Snap Bergman Home Win Streak

FARMINGTON -- Farmington girls basketball coach Brad Johnson purposely front-loads his schedule, placing a series of challenges designed to inject his team into certain situations.

The latest obstacle standing in the way showcased the Lady Cardinals ending the state's longest home-court winning streak extending back more than 50 games at Bergman with Farmington winning 67-43 on Monday, Nov. 21, during the third annual Harness Roofing Hoopsgiving Classic. Bergman was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, and remained atop the poll despite taking a loss.

That feat speaks volumes, especially when taking into consideration Bergman was playing its 11th game of the season while Farmington won its fourth in as many tip-offs.

Formidable Opponent

Last season Bergman completed a perfect season (43-0) by winning the Class 3A State crown with a 66-42 score over Lamar. Bergman graduated four starters and five players from its state championship team, including Kara Ponder, one its leading scorers and rebounders.

That attrition left the Lady Panthers with only one senior, Maddi Holt, a 5-feet-7 shooting guard. During her junior year Maddi Holt averaged 19.5 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists and was named the Most Valuable Player of the Class 3A state tournament while also honored as an All-State tournament and All-State selection.

Maddi Holt signed to continue her basketball career next season at Harding University, and according to Bergman coach James Halitzka shows a lot of smarts playing the game as a highly proficient scorer. Maddi Holt's offensive production hovers around 30 points per game this season and Bergman had viable second option in 5-feet-9 Ruby Trammell. She came off the bench last year as a sophomore for Bergman, stepped into a starting role this year, and scored 22 points in a semifinal game at the Flippin Arvest Classic earlier this season.

Bergman demonstrated its capacity to turn a game around by posting an 85-71 victory over McGehee in the Hoopsgiving Classic. The Lady Owls looked sharp early, grabbing a 16-8 lead with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter, but Bergman closed out the period on a 13-7 run fueled by turnovers to close within 23-21 at the end of the first period.

In the second quarter the Lady Panthers converted five straight steals into nine points and generated a 21-3 run, transforming a two-point deficit into a 44-26 lead midway through the second quarter. Kiersten Lowry, a 5-feet-4 sophomore, hit consecutive treys and Maddi Holt added a third to cap the run.

The Lady Cardinals went after Bergman freshman starter, Taryn Holt, playing point guard as a 5-feet-4, and successfully held the Lady Panthers' scorers in check in handing Bergman (10-1) its first loss of the season on Monday, Nov. 21. Farmington replicated a 19-9 second quarter run three days earlier in the same tournament facing Valley Springs by doing the same thing in the first quarter at Bergman. The Lady Cardinals played outstanding defense while building leads of 34-17 at halftime and 53-28 after three quarters.

Towers Jenna Lawrence (6-feet-3) and Kaycee McCumber (6-feet-1) scored 12 points apiece for Farmington, while Hannah Moss added 10.

Farmington 67, Bergman 43

Bergman981115--43

Farmington19161814--67

Farmington 55, Valley Springs 35

On Friday, Nov. 18, Farmington (3-0) prevailed 55-35 on the road at Bergman against the No. 7 ranked Class 3A girls team, Valley Springs, the third of three games back-to-back. Appearing in the third annual Harness Roofing Hoopsgiving Classic hosted by Bergman, Farmington jumped ahead 13-5 after the first quarter. The Lady Cardinals went on a 19-9 run, which enabled them to build a 32-14 halftime lead. Johnson attributes that kind of success to solid rebounding.

"Statistically, we're rebounding the ball at a very high clip. When you do that, it allows us to get out in transition very, very fast and that's what you're seeing," Johnson said.

Lawrence, a 6-feet-3 Arkansas signee, scored 16 points for the Lady Cardinals, followed by the guard tandem of J'Myra London and Marin Adams chipping 11 points apiece.

Farmington 55, Valley Springs 35

Farmington13191112--55

Valley Springs591110--35