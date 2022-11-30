Lady Tigers Beat Lincoln By 21

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove converted three steals into six points, ending the first half on an 11-0 run on the way to beating Lincoln, 43-22, in nonconference girls basketball Nov. 15.

The Lady Tigers' man-to-man defense effectively kept Lincoln off balance most of the night as illustrated by the key run late in the second period in which Lexi Henry scored six of her game-high 21 points.

Henry stole the ball and sailed in for a layup at the 1:39 mark of the second quarter, then ran the floor and put in a miss after Ella Faulk drove the length of the court with a steal. Henry snapped a free-throw-line jumper on the heels of Camryn Cash's steal. Lincoln missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw and Faulk punctuated the run with a pull-up 3-pointer to open up a 32-10 Prairie Grove lead at halftime.

Both teams went cold in the third. The only scoring for the first six minutes of the third came from a solitary Lincoln free throw.

Neither squad made a field goal in the period until Lincoln's Tabor Lewis hit a 3-pointer with 1:16 showing.

With 30 seconds remaining, Prairie Grove's big gun, Henry, tried to go 1-on-1 against Lincoln sophomore Brinkley Moreton. Moreton successfully denied a drive, then blocked a 3-point attempt by Henry when the Lady Tigers inbounded from the side with half a second left.

Prairie Grove led 35-14 at the end of the third.

Henry got the same look and nailed a trifecta from the left wing 22 seconds into the fourth.

Moreton's activity fighting for a rebound enabled Kaylin Osnes to retrieve her own missed three and sink a second chance trey to make it 40-19 midway through the fourth.

Moreton's steal and outlet to Lena Skogen on a run-out created an opportunity for Trinity Hernandez to clean up a miss.

K.K. Dreves answered with a putback for the Lady Tigers, keeping the margin at 20.

Lincoln took time-out twice, down 42-22, with just over a minute-and-a-half left. However, the Lady Wolves couldn't find the basket again and lost 43-22.

Prairie Grove 43, Lincoln 22

Lincoln7348--22

Prairie Grove151738--43

Prairie Grove (5-0): Lexi Henry 9 2-5 21, Kenleigh Elder 3 0-0 6, Camryn Cash 2 0-0 4, Ella Faulk 1 0-0 3, K.K. Dreves 1 1-2 3, Ava Nall 1 0-0 2, Bella Barnes 1 0-0 2, Autumn Spatz 1 0-0 2, Caroline Clemons 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 3-9 43.

Lincoln (0-3): Trinity Hernandez 2 5-6 9, Kaylin Osnes 2 1-2 6, Brinkley Moreton 1 1-2 3, Tabor Lewis 1 0-0 3, Lena Skogen 0 1-3 1. Totals 6 8-13 22.

3-Point Goals: Prairie Grove 2 (Henry, Faulk). Lincoln 2 (Osnes, Lewis).