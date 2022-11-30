No Substitution For Physical Presence

LINCOLN -- The look on the face of Founders Classical sophomore Addison Nosari said it all.

The Lady Spartan girls basketball team suffered a 69-1 loss at Lincoln on Thursday, Nov. 17. They fell behind 25-0 in the first quarter and never made a single field goal.

Saylor Stidham's steal and layup put the first points on the board for Lincoln 11 seconds into the contest. Aubrey Marshall hit a short jumper 21 seconds later off a turnover, then sank a 3-pointer on a kick-out. Stidham's second steal and easy deuce capped an 9-0 run by the pair in the first 2:02.

Zella Pomeroy cut to the basket and scored on an inbounds play underneath the Lady Wolves' basket. Morgan Reaves added a free throw and Marshall hit her second trey of the period to make it 15-0 midway through the first quarter.

Lincoln coach Emilianne Cox went to her bench but the score continued to mount.

Lily Riherd sank a pair of free throws. Brinkley Moreton cleared a defensive rebound and fired an outlet pass downcourt to start a fast break that Kaylin Osnes finished with a rebound bucket, the first of 8 points by the Lady Wolves in the last 1:31 of the first. Moreton triggered an inbounds pass and found Osnes cutting to the hoop, then took a 2-on-1 pass from Riherd and scored herself. Osnes capped the first quarter scoring with a steal and layup.

Founders Classical made a free throw in the second quarter for its only point of the game.

One sequence in the last three minutes of the third quarter epitomized the Lady Spartans' frustrations.

Osnes and Moreton scored layups 21 seconds apart to put Lincoln up 52-1 with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter. Founders Classical desperately wanted to put a field goal on the board, something that would lift their spirits.

With that in mind, Madilyn Guy, a 5-feet-7 sophomore, pulled up from 18 feet, shooting from two dribbles inside the 3-point arc. Her shot hit the back iron and bounced off. Nosari anticipated a long rebound and controlled the ball. Without hesitating she fired from about the same distance on the left wing. Her shot was partially deflected by a Lincoln defender and didn't hit the rim.

Sara Blake, another sophomore, had good inside position and yanked down the offensive rebound in front of the rim. Reluctant to shoot in traffic, she attempted to pass off to one of her teammates, but was stripped of the ball, which rolled on the hardwood through a congestion of players for both teams.

Nosari picked it up, getting her second offensive rebound and third for the Lady Spartans during the possession. Her 10-foot shot on the baseline wouldn't go either. She turned around and faced fans seated in Wolfpack Arena behind the Founders Classical bench, clenched both fists and pulled them up to her chest and grimaced as Lincoln finally cleared a defensive rebound and went the other way.

In that situation, it's not difficult to interpret her rhetorical question.

"What do we have to do to score?"

Thankfully, there was someone present in the stands Nosari could make eye contact with during a tough game playing out on the basketball court.

In another time and place, 21 years removed and more than 1,300 miles distant across area codes and time zones traversing the Great Plains, another one-sided girls basketball game occurred that tugs at the heart to this day.

St. Charles Mission, a parochial school, executed its up-tempo full-court style, scoring points in bunches.

The Lady Saints' opponent, tiny Belfry, Mont., population 218 in the 2010 census, made two free throws to tie the game 2-2 in the first minute, but the Bats didn't score again until the final buzzer.

Belfry fans had very little to cheer about during that lopsided game, and one of the Bats sustained an inadvertent elbow to the face while trying to trap the ball.

The game ended with St. Charles recording a runaway, 49-4, win.

In the aftermath of the game, the injured Belfry player stated she had suffered a broken tooth and was looking for her mother. She had no family in attendance. There were no cell phones in those days and she was asking for school officials to phone her mother.

That was heartbreaking.

In the spirit of thanksgiving, it serves as a reminder to express gratitude for every parent who chooses to engage in the lives of their children. There's no substitution for physical presence.