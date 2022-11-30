Park To Commemorate 160th Anniversary Of Civil War Battle

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The roar of cannons and musketry will once again disturb the peaceful Prairie Grove ridge and valley on Saturday and Sunday at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

It's been four years, in 2018, since Civil War reenactors told the story of the Battle of Prairie Grove.

The 2020 reenactment was canceled because of covid-19, but state park staff and many volunteers will be on site this weekend hosting a reenactment to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the conflict.

The battle, fought on Dec. 7, 1862, saw about 22,000 soldiers fighting most of the day, with about 2,700 killed, wounded or missing.

Mattison Griffin, park interpreter, has been busy preparing for her first big reenactment at the state park. She said around 1,000 reenactors have registered for the event. Most are from Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma but others are coming from Kansas, Louisiana, Illinois and Indiana. She said groups from Colorado, Gettysburg, Penn., and California also are signed up to come to the event.

Griffin said she's excited about her first reenactment.

"It's been four years since the last reenactment and we're excited to have it again," she said. "A lot of the reenactors themselves are excited as well."

Personally, she said she's looking forward to seeing how the reenactment plays out, having never seen one before.

"I'm ready to see all the work and effort that Susan (park superintendent Susan Donnangelo) and I and the other people have put into it and actually having the event."

Jim Spillars, a reenactor who also volunteers at the state park, said the Prairie Grove reenactment is a "big deal" because this is "our local reenactment."

Spillars will serve with his cannon crew as a private during the reenactments and afterward, on Saturday, he will be General Blunt during a "meet and greet" for the public with Blunt and General Hindman.

Spillars said his crew, the 1st Arkansas Mountain Artillery, will be with the Confederates on Saturday with their cannon, a 12-pound Mountain Howitzer. On Sunday, they will switch sides and serve with General Blunt and the Union troops that came from Cane Hill on the day of the battle.

"We call it galvanizing," Spillars said. "We generally switch sides so we can portray different aspects of the battle for the public. That's what it's about for us. We reenact whatever we can to teach about what happened."

That weekend, participants will camp out and drill in preparation for the battle reenactment, which starts at 1 p.m. each day. The spectator line will open at noon for the public to watch as battle lines begin to form.

Visitors will see a different overview of the battle each day.

For Saturday, Dec. 3, the battle scenario depicts the fighting that took place between 2:30-4 p.m., Dec. 7, 1862, and features action that occurred on the eastern portion of the battle centered around the Borden family home. During this time period, Federal troops tried on two separate occasions to attempt to force the Confederates off the high ridge at the Borden House.

For Sunday, Dec. 4, the battle scenario depicts the fighting that took place starting at 4 p.m. the same afternoon and features action that occurred on the western portion of the battlefield.

In addition to the battle reenactments, there will be other Civil War activities going on throughout the weekend.

Visitors will be able to observe Union, Confederate and civilian camps set up in the state park. Following the battle, surgeons will perform medical demonstrations at hospitals in their respective camps.

There will be a meet and greet with General Blunt and General Hindman, a period dance, a period wedding, a Civil War church service and the historic houses in the state park will be open with demonstrations.

Hindman Hall Museum and gift shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and visitors can view an array of exhibits about the battle and browse through the park gift shop.

Admission is free to the event. Parking is $5 per vehicle at the state park.