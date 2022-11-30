PG Schools Receive Report Cards

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Like other school districts throughout the state, Prairie Grove schools, for the first time since the covid-19 pandemic, received a new letter grade from the state on how they are doing based on scores from the ACT Aspire tests last spring and other factors.

Assistant Superintendent Pete Joenks reported on the new letter grades for the 2021-22 school year at the Nov. 15 Prairie Grove School Board meeting.

Joenks said the Arkansas Department of Secondary Education released the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) School Index and Public School Rating Report for all schools on Nov. 8.

Joenks said the index score and letter grade are two different ways of reflecting school success.

The ESSA score is mainly based on the results from the ACT Aspire tests given in the spring and the average growth of each student from the previous year, Joenks said. Schools can improve their scores with high attendance rates, proficiency scores from English language users and higher graduation rates for high schools.

"What they do is take all this stuff, this data, put it into a mathematical formula that nobody understands except them, and they come out with a number that says this is where you rank from all schools for the separate grade levels in the state of Arkansas, and then they attach a letter grade to that," Joenks told board members.

The elementary school scored a letter grade of C and was two points away from a B, Joenks said. The middle school retained its previous letter grade of B. The junior high received a C and was less than one point away from a B, and the high school's C grade was less than two points away from a letter grade of B.

"It's a numbers game, unfortunately," he said. "This is the first time the state has released new report card grades for schools since the pandemic. While we don't want to make excuses for this and nobody wants to hear them because it doesn't matter, this was a reflection of how much our kids have struggled ever since the pandemic."

Joenks said each school is taking this data and teachers are addressing it during their Wednesday meetings and with the district's intervention program to get the report card grades up to B's or higher.

According to an article in the Nov. 9 NWA Democrat-Gazette, about one-third of the state's 1,055 public schools, or 32%, received letter grades of D or F for the 2021-22 school year, compared with 19% in 2019, the last year that the state applied letter grades to schools across the state.

Joenks also reported that the district's literacy specialist, Cindy Love, has received a $200,000 grant from the department of education to improve literacy in the district over the next two years.

The district will use the grant to improve vocabulary and comprehension instruction in the classroom, to help students struggling with literacy and to create partnerships for the elementary and middle schools to become a R.I.S.E. school. R.I.S.E. is a state reading initiative to promote the science of reading in the school as well as the community.

Joenks commended Love for getting the grant for the district.

The board also approved the consent agenda, which included the resignation of high school teacher Karen Holmes, who is retiring, and nine student transfers out of the district.