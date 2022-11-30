GREENLAND -- A sawed-off shot clock limiting the amount of time a high school basketball team may possess the ball before attempting a shot greets 2022-2023 teams.

If a sawed-off shot clock in basketball paralleled the real world, anything less than six minutes would be illegal. As it stands, teams have 35 seconds from the moment they gain possession to get off a shot that must connect the rim above the goal one way or another. Shooters can still use the backboard but the ball must touch the rim within that 35 second time span or possession reverts to their opponent.

One downside to the rule means home teams can gain an advantage through subtle nuances of operating a shot clock.

On the road at Greenland Monday, Nov. 21, Prairie Grove's Bella Barnes snagged an offensive rebound in the opening minute of the second quarter. The shot clock buzzer went off after the ball clanged off the rim on a missed shot by the Lady Tigers. Thinking a violation occurred, Barnes let go of the basketball. It bounced out of bounds, causing an unforced turnover.

Had the shot clock buzzer not gone off, she would have been in position to shoot a layup.

A little over five minutes later, Prairie Grove junior Camryn Cash pulled down a defensive rebound, then the shot clock buzzer went off after an errant Lady Pirate shot. Believing Greenland had committed a shot clock violation, she picked up her dribble and stepped out of bounds to inbound the ball.

Again, with the shot clock buzzer going off, this led to an unforced turnover for the visiting team, Prairie Grove.

In the fourth quarter Greenland stole the ball from Prairie Grove but the Lady Tigers stole it back. Possession changed twice in a matter of seconds, but the shot clock was never reset and a Prairie Grove player was whistled for traveling just after crossing the time line while dragging a foot because Greenland fans started chanting, "Three, two, one."

Thinking the shot clock was about to expire, she attempted to get off a shot from 35 feet and traveled in the process.

Officials stopped the game and reset the shot clock but possession remained with Greenland.

Greenland fans used the "three, two, one" chant as a ploy to try and bait Prairie Grove into forcing up improbable shots several times after that.

Had the Lady Tigers not jumped out to a 17-2 first quarter lead, the shot clock issues might have cost them.

It's apparent three weeks into the 2022-2023 basketball season how that could come into play during a close game.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Ava Nall beats Greenland's Sedona Swinson to the basket for a lay-up after making a steal. The Lady Tigers won 58-35 on the road in nonconference girls basketball action on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior Ella Faulk utilizes a right-handed dribble to penetrate the paint during the Lady Tigers' 58-35 nonconference girls basketball win at Greenland on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Faulk scored four points in the contest.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Lexi Henry, a left-handed player, presents problems for opponents trying to guard her as Greenland found out firsthand in a 58-35 win by the Lady Tigers on the road in nonconference girls basketball action on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Henry scored a game-high 29 points.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Camryn Cash pulls up in the lane to get a shot off during the Lady Tigers' 58-35 nonconference girls basketball win at Greenland on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

