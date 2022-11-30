LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kim Waskom with Lincoln Senior Center places names of homebound senior adults on the Senior Giving Tree at Lincoln Senior Center. This is the first time the center has posted a tree to help out homebound seniors in Lincoln. The seniors were asked to fill out a form to give ideas on they would like for Christmas. Lincoln residents are invited to drop by the senior center and pick out someone and give them a special Christmas this year. Some of the items on the lists include warm blankets, socks and horseshoes, toiletries, household and cleaning supplies, adult coloring book and towels. The center is asking the gifts to be returned, preferably unwrapped, by Dec. 12.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kim Waskom with Lincoln Senior Center places names of homebound senior adults on the Senior Giving Tree at Lincoln Senior Center. This is the first time the center has posted a tree to help out homebound seniors in Lincoln. The seniors were asked to fill out a form to give ideas on they would like for Christmas. Lincoln residents are invited to drop by the senior center and pick out someone and give them a special Christmas this year. Some of the items on the lists include warm blankets, socks and horseshoes, toiletries, household and cleaning supplies, adult coloring book and towels. The center is asking the gifts to be returned, preferably unwrapped, by Dec. 12.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Kim Waskom with Lincoln Senior Center places names of homebound senior adults on the Senior Giving Tree at Lincoln Senior Center. This is the first time the center has posted a tree to help out homebound seniors in Lincoln. The seniors were asked to fill out a form to give ideas on they would like for Christmas. Lincoln residents are invited to drop by the senior center and pick out someone and give them a special Christmas this year. Some of the items on the lists include warm blankets, socks and houseshoes, toiletries, household and cleaning supplies, adult coloring book and towels. The center is asking the gifts to be returned, preferably unwrapped, by Dec. 12.