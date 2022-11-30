Teens Cited For Vandalism At New Subdivision

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police used tennis shoe impressions in the mud and evidence of neon orange spray on hands and clothes in citing two teenagers in connection with criminal mischief and criminal trespass for vandalism at houses under construction at Prairie View subdivision off U.S. Highway 62 in Prairie Grove.

The teens, a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy, were cited with the misdemeanor charges from the latest report of vandalism at the subdivision where neon orange spray paint was used in multiple places at two houses being built on Red Tail Way.

According to a Prairie Grove police incident report, the boys, when questioned, admitted to planning the vandalism and using the spray paint. Damages were estimated at $2,050.

They both denied any involvement with vandalism at a third house on the report. Here, officers observed two windows apparently broken with large rocks. Each window had a large rock on the floor in the house. In one place, the rock also damaged sheetrock in the house.

According to the police report, owner Rausch Coleman has reported three prior incidents of vandalism at the subdivision.

On Aug. 12, the company reported that 96 windows had been broken, causing more than $44,000 in damages. On Aug. 30, Rausch Coleman said 19 windows had been broken for an estimated cost of $5,000 in damages. On Sept. 17, it was reported that there was a group of boys running through the construction area.

Capt. Jeff O'Brien said no one has been charged yet for the older incidents.

According to the report, officers learned the name of one of the suspects when investigating the earlier incidents of vandalism.

After the last incident on Oct. 27, O'Brien determined the police would be looking for someone who wore Nike Air Force tennis shoes, would have orange spray paint on their hands and clothing and would have dried mud on their shoes.

O'Brien said he discussed a possible suspect with Lt. David Faulk, Prairie Grove school resource officer, and it was learned the boy had transferred to another school. The school resource officer at this school knew the suspect and confirmed the boy wore a Nike Air Force tennis shoe.

Officers went to the boy's home and observed orange paint on his hands. A person at the home pointed out Nike Air Force shoes worn by this boy and a second suspect. Both pairs of shoes had tread patterns consistent with the patterns found at the crime scene. The shoes were caked with mud and one pair had orange paint in the grooves and crevices.

Clothing items at the house, a sweatshirt worn by one suspect and a pair of jeans worn by another suspect, also had orange paint on them.

Police issued citations by order of Juvenile District Court and the boys are scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Dec. 9.