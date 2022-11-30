Thanksgiving To Go

COURTESY PHOTO Members of Farmington United Methodist Church prepare Thanksgiving meals in the church's fellowship hall to give out on Thursday. About 40 volunteers helped to prepare and distribute the meals for 31 families, around 118 people. This is the seventh year that the Methodist church has sponsored its "Feast To Go" on Thanksgiving Day.

Members of Farmington United Methodist Church prepare Thanksgiving meals in the church's fellowship hall to give out on Thursday. About 40 volunteers helped to prepare and distribute the meals for 31 families, around 118 people. This is the seventh year that the Methodist church has sponsored its "Feast To Go" on Thanksgiving Day.