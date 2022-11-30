FARMINGTON -- With winter temperatures chilling Northwest Arkansas in mid-November, Farmington junior guard Layne Taylor froze a Providence Academy defender in place with the Cardinals winning, 79-44, on Thursday, Nov. 17.

"Holy snow shoes, Batman, it's hard to guard the basket with feet tripping over each other on the hardwood."

Rotating players, sometimes five at a time, kept Farmington's boys basketball team fresh and the Cardinals yanked down 19 offensive rebounds while thumping Providence Academy.

After Maddox Mahan hit a trey from the left wing, Layne Taylor saved the ball to Jaxon Berry for a layup, then used a stutter dribble, pausing to make the Patriots think he was going to change direction, which momentarily left a Providence Academy defender frozen in place. That hesitation provided the split second Layne Taylor needed to finish driving for a left-handed layup and a 55-24 Cardinal lead at the 5:03 mark of the third quarter at Cardinal Arena.

"That's Mr. Freeze to defenders," who don't keep their feet moving and those accustomed to the dialogue of super villains in Batman movies.

Layne Taylor made it look easy. He pushed the ball up the floor off a steal, then dished to Caleb Blakely for a layup in the beginning stages of a Cardinal 22-12 blitz in the third quarter that effectively sealed the outcome.

A dozen Farmington players scored, led by starting guards Layne Taylor and Mahan with 15 apiece. The pair combined for eight of the Cardinals' 14 made 3-point shots. Berry, a junior 6-feet-4 forward, also hit double figures with 10 points.

"Obviously, we're a work in progress. We're not where we want to be yet. The effort was great, but the execution will get a lot better. We've got a lot of kids new to our program and we're very athletic," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor. "Josh Blakely, Caleb Blakely, Kaden Hughes and Jaxon Berry, because of their athletic ability, it's changed the dynamic of our team. The ability of Maddox Mahan and Sam Kirkman (3 treys, 9 points) to hit corner shots is the biggest thing we've got going right now."

Farmington grabbed a 30-13 lead after one quarter and pushed that to 48-20 at halftime.

Carter Keen scored 24 points for Providence Academy while Cogler Laney added 11 on 6-for-7 free-throw shooting.

Farmington 79, Providence Academy 44

Providence Academy^13^7^12^12^--^44

Farmington^30^18^22^9^--^79

Farmington (2-0): Layne Taylor 6 0-0 15, Maddox Mahan 5 0-0 15, Jaxon Berry 5 0-0 10, Sam Kirkman 3 0-0 9, Caleb Blakely 4 0-0 8, Maddox Teeter 2 0-0 6, Josh Blakely 1 3-5 5, Cameron Crisman 1 0-0 3, Jaeden Newsome 1 0-0 2, Hunter Reaves 1 0-0 2, Jayden Brewer 1 0-0 2, Zac Miller 0 2-2 2. Totals 30 5-7 79.

Providence Academy (0-1): Carter Keen 9 1-2 24, Cogler Laney 2 6-7 11, Toby Butler 2 0-0 4, Steven Hunter 1 0-0 3, Ben Haylen 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 9-11 44.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 14 (Mahan 5, Taylor 3, Kirkman 3, Teeter 2, Chrisman). Providence Academy 7 (Keen 5, Hunter, Laney).

Rebounds -- Farmington 41 (C. Blakely 8, Taylor 8). Assists -- Farmington 20 (Taylor 14).