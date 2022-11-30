Tigers Drop Home Game Vs. Lincoln

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Lincoln eked out a little separation right before the half, then exploded for a 24-point third quarter to take command and beat Prairie Grove, 60-45, on Nov. 15.

The Wolves won the nonconference boys basketball rivalry game by dominating the middle two quarters when they outscored the Tigers 41-24.

Paxton Price's 3-point shot began the scoring and the Wolves jumped ahead 7-2 on Drew Moore's free throws. Eric Henderson's trey began an 8-2 Tiger run over the latter 3:40 of the quarter. Lincoln led for most of the opening period before Prairie Grove hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to capture a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Cole Edmiston got a step and finished a baseline move to cut the Wolves' lead to 20-18 with 3:01 remaining in the first half, but the Tigers went 1-for-4 at the free throw line, not cashing in when getting to the double bonus. Prairie Grove also committed two fouls in the last 20 seconds, the second of which put Lincoln in the bonus.

J.R. Hall knocked down both ends of a 1-and-1, extending the Wolves' lead to 26-19. Prairie Grove's Charlie Nunn ended a three minute scoring drought with his buzzer-beating free throw line jumper, but the Tigers missed out on an opportunity to cut into Lincoln's lead and trailed 26-21 at the half.

Cole Edmiston again scored on the baseline to start the third quarter, but the Tigers went scoreless for the next 4:07. Lincoln's lead ballooned to 18 points on Price's trey before Prairie Grove scored again in the period.

Lincoln's 15-0 run showcased a series of offensive highlights.

Price, the smallest player on the court at 5-feet-7, scored on the offensive glass. Kayden Job stuck a 15-feet baseline jumper. Price stroked a trey from the right corner. Next Bryson Karber's rebound started a fast-break. Price took the outlet and found Drew Moore, who fed Job for a transition layup. Jace Birkes added an old fashioned 3-point play and Price capped the spree with a trifecta to make it 41-23 halfway through the third quarter.

Lincoln led 50-34 at the end of the third. Prairie Grove cut it to 12 points three times in the fourth, but could get no closer, and absorbed a 15-point home loss at Tiger Arena.

Lincoln 60, Prairie Grove 45

Lincoln9172410--60

Prairie Grove10111311--45