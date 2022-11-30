WCEL Obituaries for Nov. 30, 2022

Betty Jean Crawley

Betty Jean Crawley, age 89, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born July 31, 1933, in Atkinson, Minnesota, the daughter of Alvin and Louise (McCuskey) Erickson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Crawley, who she married on June 30, 1951, in Salem, Oregon; her son, Stephen Crawley; brother-in-law, Joe Crawley and his son Bobby Crawley; five brothers, Len, Frank, Chuck, Bill and Ray Erickson; five sisters, Ilene Foren, and her husband Garlan, Thelma, Francis, Winnie, and baby sister, Dora Mae.

Survivors include two sons, James Crawley and his wife Donna of West Fork and Larry Crawley and his wife Karen of Prairie Grove; one daughter, Bonita Tyree and her husband Randy, also of Prairie Grove; six grandchildren, Mathew Crawley and his wife Monica and their girls Hailey and Isabelle Crawley of Stillwell, Oklahoma, Stephanie Williamson and her husband Darren, Stephanie's son Sloane Miller and daughter Sophia Miller of West Fork, Charity Ruley and her husband Ulysses, their children Ty and Emy Ruley of Prairie Grove, Rachel Dixon and her husband William, their son Cooper, also of Prairie Grove, Crystal Hamilton and her husband Luke, their children Kinnison, Kimber and Kanyon Hamilton of Prairie Grove; Valerie Doyle and her husband Tim, their children Kaid Peck, Brighton and Louis Doyle of Prairie Grove; honorary grandson, Josh Smith and wife Robyn their children Makayla, Savannah and Bentley Smith of Farmington; sister-in-law, Orabelle Crawley; nephews, John Crawley and Ricky Erickson and his wife Lisa of Lexington, Tennessee; two great nephews, JT Crawley and Cassidy Crawley of Springdale.

Funeral service was held Friday, November 25, 2022, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Bug Scuffle Cemetery in West Fork, Arkansas.

Pallbearers were grandsons Matt Crawley, William Dixon, Luke Hamilton, Tim Doyle, Ulysses Ruley and Josh Smith.

Geraldine McDonald

Geraldine McDonald, age 83, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born February 5, 1939, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of Omer and Lillian (Sharp) Keck.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, including her twin sister Myrlene West, Blanche McCarty, and Norma Rae Reed.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Wayne McDonald; one son, Dennis McDonald and his wife Bo; one daughter, Diann Yancey and her husband Jim; one sister, Carol Adair; one granddaughter, Miranda Cash and her husband Chris; one grandson, Chance McDonald; two great grandchildren, Case and Addison Cash; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Cancer Resources 5835 W Sunset, Springdale, Arkansas 72762.

Kathleen Myers

Kathleen Myers, age 83, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born December 21, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Cletus J. and Mary Helen (Duffy) Dugan.

Kathleen was an avid quilter, rug hooker and she took pleasure in teaching others rug hooking. She loved antiquing and decorating and took great joy in her grandsons' activities and accomplishments.

She was preceded in death by her parents, C.J. and Helen Dugan, one brother, Jim Dugan, and her son, Chris Myers.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Ronald Myers; two daughters, Janet Myers of Farmington, Arkansas and Tricia Sam and her husband David of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Ethan Sam, Kyle Sam, Micah Sam and Asher Sam.

Private graveside service was held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

