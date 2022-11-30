What To Call Arkansas’ Next Governor? Simply Governor Sanders

Now before the usually awful puns, sharp comedic phrases tossed about and jabs at anything even considered political, often rendered in this space, I am awestruck at the events of the last 20 months and the political campaign of one Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sanders, who won over Arkansas voters to become the first woman elected as the state's chief executive.

She begins her four-year term in less than 60 days.

One of my political friends, far to the right, quizzed me the other day in a public setting:

"What are you gonna call Sara Huckabee Sanders?" he roared across the crowded corner convenience store/eatery with the lunch crowd hanging on every word.

"Governor Sanders," I replied without hesitation.

Polite laughter rippled across the room.

And Governor Sanders, it will be.

In this small state, I doubt there will be any more unkind blathering about her run for the state's chief executive office.

I have believed since day one of her announcement, despite the obvious affiliation with a former President of the United States and his very wealthy pals -- outside the state -- that if Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sanders ran for Arkansas governor -- she intended to win.

And she did.

Much like her father, former Governor Mike Huckabee -- when he ran for an office. He ran and ran hard. He was governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.

He has failed in a presidential run on the national stage, but back here at home his record of terms as governor and his accomplishments -- often with a Democrat controlled legislature -- speaks volumes about his leadership, tenacity and political skills.

But back to my central question: What to call the new governor?

Searching the vast empire of resources, we call "the Web," it is pretty plain for most.

"Governors are in charge of the executive branch for each state or territory that they govern. Often, they will talk to citizens that live in their territory to get public opinions or take advice. Addressing someone like this may seem intimidating, especially if you haven't talked to someone in political power before or you don't know the protocol. However, if you save their full title for special events and never call them by their first name, you can be talking to governors tactfully and respectfully in no time."

So, there you have it.

Governor Sanders, not Governor Sarah, or Madame Governor or Governor Ma'am.

But simply Governor Sanders.

And to go ahead and belay the next burning question about what to call her husband -- Bryan Sanders.

He is now the First Gentleman of Arkansas. Not a bad title at all as her best friend and the father of the couple's three children.

Governor Sanders will become the first daughter of a former governor to be elected as governor in the same state.

She will be one of 45 women in U.S. history to be elected governor of a state – starting back with Nellie Ross of Wyoming who was governor Jan. 5, 1926 to Jan. 3, 1927.

Governor Sanders will join these current female governors: Kate Brown of Oregon; Kay Ivey of Alabama; Kim Reynolds of Iowa; Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan; Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico; Janet Mills of Maine; Kristi Noem of South Dakota; Laura Kelly of Kansas; Kelly Hochul of New York, all of whom are currently serving and in office.

As a member of this new class of state governors, Governor Sanders will join newly elected Katie Hobbs of Arizona, Maura Healey of Massachusetts and Tina Kotek of Oregon.

While we all know, from the delightful television campaign ads featuring her three children, they call her "mom or mommy." Her eldest child, Scarlett, called out on her impish young brothers who were watching the wrong news network in one such ad.

But the best appearance in an ad by the youngest child in the Sanders home -- George -- was his antics of doing chores around the home and buying Little Debbie Snack Cakes at the corner grocery store with his payday. George called her "mommie" in the most endearing and loving way.

George also did the signature "fist pump" seen and performed by (men and) women across this state saying "Sarah for Governor!"

Yes, I will gladly call the 47th Governor of Arkansas -- Governor Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sanders - Governor.

And you should too.