What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Cardinal Christmas Bazaar

Cardinal Christmas Bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the junior high school on Main Street. Admission is $2. Many vendors have signed up to participate in the bazaar.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Cocoa Crawl

PG Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Prairie Grove Cocoa Crawl, 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. Visitors are invited to grab a mug and spend an evening in downtown Prairie Grove and sample different hot chocolates. Mugs are limited and will be available for sale the day of the event.

Parade Of Lights

The 2022 Christmas Parade of Lights, hosted by the Second Saturday Trades Day committee, will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. Entry deadline is Dec. 2. For more information, call Lora at 479-301-5759 or Kay at 479-870-1181 or go to the Second Saturday Trades Day Facebook page.