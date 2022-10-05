Annual Report, Enrollment Update Highlight Board Meeting

FARMINGTON - Farmington School Board met Monday, Sept. 19, for their monthly meeting.

The meeting began with a report to the public from principals across the district and Assistant Superintendent Joe McClung.

McClung noted that district enrollment was up.

"I looked at enrollment today, and we were at around 2,685. If you're keeping count, that's up approximately 100 students from where we left in the spring...Just like everybody else in Farmington, we are growing," said McClung. "This is a testament to us and how well we are performing as a district."

He continued to discuss district demographics, saying the district's ELL (English Language Learner) is consistently staying at at 4%, special education at 13% and gifted education at 8%.

The free and reduced lunch population has dropped from 36% to 27%, according to McClung.

After principals had given their public reports and the students of the month were announced, Farmington High School counselor Mallory Cameron addressed the board to ask permission to take a group of students to Italy, France and Spain in 2024. The 10-day trip including travel days will cost $4,184 per person.

Cameron, who formerly taught history at the high school, led similar school trips in 2016 and 2018 but covid canceled her 2020 trip and pushed all of the others behind. The board voted unanimously in favor of the trip

The board approved the following action items:

• An audiovisual package for the new junior high auditorium for $32,360, including tax, from Commercial Audio Systems.

• The 2022-2023 report to the public, which is posted on the school website, farmcards.org.

• A list of district employees who received a 5% pay increase or more from the 2020-21 year to the 2021-22 school year. This report is required annually by state law and must give the reason for the increase, such as a stipend, change in position, a raise or more contract days.